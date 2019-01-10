Based on feedback from the denim community, the Kingpins Show has shifted its New York show schedule. The Kingpins New York Show was initially set for June 8 and 9, but will now run June 12 and 13. Kingpins Transformers is set for June 11, and New York Denim Days “will keep its original dates, hosting its festival celebrating all things indigo on June 8-9,” show organizers said.

Andrew Olah, founder of Kingpins Show and Kingpins Transformers, said he received feedback “that our New York show was too close to Ramadan and came too closely on the heels of our Kingpins Hong Kong show, which takes place May 15 and 16. Our new June 12 and 13 dates allow us to accommodate our exhibitors and attendees and best serve our community.”

Kingpins New York will feature a vintage market, “giving designers and denim industry professionals the opportunity to shop for inspiration as they plan for their fall/winter 2020 collections,” show organizers noted.

This year, Kingpins New York celebrates its 15th year, and is positioned as “the sourcing and inspiration hub of the American denim industry.” Denim Days is marketed as a consumer denim festival while Kingpins Transformers is positioned as “a summit series spotlighting members of the denim community who are committed to creating, implementing and sharing the changes that need to happen in the jeans industry to make it more environmentally viable, socially responsible and financially sound.”