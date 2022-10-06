×
Ksubi and P.E. Nation Team Up on Limited-edition Fashion-forward Collection

The collection features 10 denim pieces alongside lifestyle and activewear styles.

A look from the P.E. Nation x Ksubi collection.
A look from the P.E. Nation x Ksubi collection. courtesy shot

Two Australian brands, Ksubi, the global streetwear line, and P.E. Nation, the activewear label, have teamed up to launch a limited-edition womenswear denim collection that drops Oct. 6.

The collaboration is a contemporary update on the athleisure fashion culture. The 16-piece collection features a nod to the denim silhouettes of the ’90s, teamed with modern street-sport style, with 10 denim pieces alongside lifestyle and activewear styles. They include oversize jersey T-shirts, statement shearling outerwear and a structured cutout cargo dress. Other looks are a bike short and cropped long-sleeve T-shirt set with a custom hyper-warped print, designed to be paired back with key denim pieces such as a layered denim skirt, a longline denim trucker jacket and a detached wide-legged jean and bra.

A look from the P.E. Nation x Ksubi collection.

Among the details are Ksubi’s signature 4×4 embroidered crosses, signature P.E. Nation gold hardware and a unique custom logo, a play on Ksubi’s iconic box-crosses combined with P.E. Nation’s brand logo.

The collaboration will launch globally on Oct. 6 with styles available at Pe-nation.com, Ksubi.com and selected retail partners including BrownsFashion.com.

Prices range from $120 to $350.

P.E. Nation cofounders Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning said that as an Australian brand driven by attitude and expression, they were excited to join forces as both brands share a similar mind-set and ambition. They said they feel that denim and activewear underpin the modern woman’s wardrobe.

“Ksubi has always been a brand that embraces change,” said Craig King, chief executive officer of the 23-year-old brand Ksubi. “We have seen the worlds of denim, streetwear and activewear cross over in recent times and there’s no better example of this than what Pip and Claire have done with P.E. Nation. The opportunity to combine the respective DNAs of two great Australian brands at this time to produce something fresh for our markets was too good to turn down.”

The campaign for the collection was shot in Sydney, Australia, and stars Aussie-born international model Shanina Shaik.

