Ksubi Plans U.K., Europe Rollout With Tomorrow Ltd. Partnership

Australian denim and streetwear label Ksubi has signed a wholesale partnership deal with Tomorrow Ltd., an international brand development platform, to expand the brand’s distribution across Europe and the United Kingdom.

“Ksubi and Tomorrow’s management have been in contact over the years looking for the right time to team up. With Ksubi’s U.S. focus and initial store roll out well under way, now is the right time to embark on this new partnership with Tomorrow to fuel the next stage of our global expansion. Tomorrow is known as an incubator and developer of brands that are purpose driven, creatively led and community inspired — all of which reflects Ksubi’s own DNA. We are looking forward to working with them to share our brand story and grow our footprint in new and existing markets,” CEO of Ksubi, Craig King, told WWD.

The brand, which offers a range of denim, T-shirts, specialty leather goods and more from $40 up to $1,000, currently holds retail stores in New York and Los Angeles (with plans to debut five new locations in Miami, Chicago, London, Sydney and Melbourne in 2022), as well as retail partners such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Kith, Selfridges, End, Ssense, Matchesfashion, Neiman Marcus and more.

An image from Ksubi’s World Tour Collection Campaign. Courtesy

FOR MORE FASHION FROM WWD.COM, SEE: