×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

‘The Simpsons’ Meet Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Lee Launches Campaign Called LeeOriginals

The images were shot by Mark Seliger and looks were curated by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips.

LeeOriginals campaign. i
Levi Dylan and Quannah Chasinghorse featured in LeeOriginals campaign. © MARK SELIGER

As Lee looks to raise its profile, grow its digital revenues and expand its wholesale business, the premium denim and apparel brand will roll out an advertising campaign today called LeeOriginals.

Produced in collaboration with photographer Mark Seliger, the campaign highlights people who create their own path. The campaign’s looks were curated by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips.

“This campaign embraces optimism, authenticity and tenacity — characteristics that are inherent to the Lee brand and shared with our consumers,” said Brigid Stevens, senior director of marketing, Lee North America. “Originality has always driven innovation and fueled creativity, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Mark and Arianne. Their ability to capture and celebrate the unique character and personality of each cast member reflects what has always made Lee original…the stories behind those who wear them.”

Related Galleries

The cast includes Levi Dylan, model and actor; Quannah Chasinghorse, model; Haden McKenna, skateboarder; Kenya Kinski-Jones, climate crisis ambassador, and Annahstasia Enuke, singer and artist, among others.

LeeOriginals campaign
Haden McKenna and Kenya Kinski-Jones in the LeeOriginals campaign. © MARK SELIGER

Asked to elaborate on the campaign, Stevens told WWD that everyone writes their own story. “Every tear, every loose stitch of our jeans that comes from being well-worn is a piece of that narrative and as they age each pair becomes, bespoke. Every piece, uniquely imprinted by the person wearing them, and inherently, Original.”

As for what makes this campaign different from what Lee has done before, Stevens added, “Lee has always been about great style, crafted with purpose. We continue to design our legendary denim giving nod to our heritage while also expanding into nondenim. In the campaign, you’ll see our newly reintroduced Chetopa Twill, Extreme Comfort pants, as well as our iconic Lee logo brought to life via our graphic Ts.”

Seliger said, “Working together with Lee was a perfect combination of modern and legacy. We picked our cast because of who they are and their reflection of personality and style. The idea was to find a common thread in composition and let these amazing people take it from there.”

The digital-first campaign will launch on streaming, YouTube and digital channels starting today, as well as across Lee’s social media channels and e-commerce web site. An out-of-home campaign will also appear in SoHo, Williamsburg and Bushwick, in collaboration with creative agency Noble People.

The title track of “Strut” by Lenny Kravitz is featured in the video.

Since Lee and Wranger were spun off from VF Corp. into a publicly traded Kontoor Brands in 2019, both brands have been making more inroads at major U.S. retailers and raising their international profile.

As reported, with a demand for a more casual wardrobe, Kontoor outlined its vision to invest in its Lee and Wrangler offerings earlier this year, expand in China and grow its digital revenues. Kontoor has been gearing up to expand its overall digital offerings, a strategy increasingly embraced by retailers during the pandemic. Since the spin-off, Kontoor’s digital wholesale business has grown through its tie-ups with retailers including Amazon Inc., Walmart Inc. and Kohl’s Corp.

Kontoor said last May that it plans to grow its digital business from 5 percent of revenues in 2020 to 10 percent by 2023, an increase that would involve brining in more than $150 million in incremental revenue, according to the company.

 

To View the Video:

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Kontoor Brands’ Online and U.S. Wholesale Businesses Boost Revenues

Kontoor Brings on New Comms Head

Kontoor CEO’s Vision for Denim 

Kontoor Brands Signals It’s Rounding a Corner

Kontoor Reflects on Spin-off Years, Looks to a Denim Era

 

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lee Launches New Campaign called LeeOriginals

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad