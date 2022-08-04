×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 04, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Ross Joining Neiman Marcus as President

Business

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Relaxed Suiting

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave

Denim shorts at Prada, mixed-media Canadian tuxedos at JW Anderson and '90-inspired skater jeans at Louis Vuitton were some highlights that solidified new-era denim as a key trend for spring 2023.

Fendi Men’s Spring 2023
Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The
Bianca Saunders Mens’ Spring 2023
Casablanca Spring 2023
Craig Green Men’s Spring 2023
View ALL 20 Photos

Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights.

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.

What is not to love about the idea of spare time? Silvia Venturini Fendi, inspired by the leisure spirit, infused it throughout her spring collection. “We’re returning to life and regaining control of our time. So this is a collection dedicated to this desire of spare time, because we all discovered that we like to spend it cultivating ourselves and our interests,” said Fendi.

Related Galleries

Moved by this carefree attitude, the collection put forward an elevated and luxurious take on classic pieces, where denim was the star. Backstage, Fendi said denim is “the fabric that for me best represents this sense of freedom.” Bermuda shorts, ’90s skater cargo pants, Canadian tuxedos and an assortment of accessories were crafted from frayed denim with different washes and aging techniques, channeling a chill vibe, while adding an artisanal edge.

One of the kings of runway denim at present, Glenn Martens, does double duty as creative director of Diesel, which he’s reviving with a Y2K aesthetic while leading his celebrity-beloved YProject brand. For the latter, his cerebral approach to denim construction continues to redefine ways of looking at denim dressing, with his signature twisted constructions. For his spring collection, the intellectual exploration continued with oversized weathered jeans, denim jackets with flyaway collars and playful trompe-l’oeil prints. ”We really try to invite our customers to enjoy the garments and the game and play with it,” Martens said backstage.

MSGM, JW Anderson and Études were some of the brands that also played with inventive denim ideas, such as tie-dye jeans, mixed-media Canadian tuxedos and utility-inspired denim uniforms. This American classic is once again a hot runway item — but it’s everything but classic this time around.

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Hot Summer Bags

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad