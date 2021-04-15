Denim brand Mother is getting into active by launching its first Move It collection, an assortment of classic basics for a busy life.

“This collection is all about celebrating movement,” explained Tim Kaeding, creative director and cofounder of Mother. “Whether subtle or fervent, there is beauty in each change of state.”

The new 29-piece collection is made of super soft, heavyweight sweatshirts, sweatpants, gym shorts, as well as cropped Ts and tanks, all of which come in a range of celestial colors, meant to represent the horizon from dawn until dusk.

The pieces in the Move It collection are sold as separates and range from $95 to $188. They will be available exclusively at Motherdenim.com starting early May, with the wholesale rollout planned for fall 2021.

