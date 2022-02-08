×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Fashion Week to Feature 45 Physical Shows, Including Off-White

Jerome Chazen, a Former Chairman and CEO of Liz Claiborne, Dies at 94

Lunar New Year Spending Dipped as COVID-19 Concerns Loom in China

Mother Launches Snacks Denim Collection

The nine-piece collection features exaggerated proportions, such as slouchy oversized jeans.

Snacks look.
Mother, the Los Angeles-based denim brand, is launching a collection of 100 percent rigid cotton denim in classic washes with the focus on the silhouette called Snacks.

With exaggerated proportions, such as slouchy, oversize jeans; super high rises; deep pleats; drop crotches, and inseams that puddle at the helm, Snacks will be out Tuesday.

The nine-piece collection comes in light, medium and dark washes and includes fit names like the Fun Dip Puddle, Yummy Puddle and Twizzy Skimp. Each pair of jeans highlights pretzel-detailed buttons, candy-coated rivets and black patches made from pineapple leaves. The collection is manufactured in L.A.

Snacks will be an ongoing collection, and new fits and washes will be introduced each season.

A Snacks! look.
“Being a brand rooted in nostalgia, this collection reimagines the fits of the ’80s and ’90s for a new generation,” said Tim Kaeding, creative director and cofounder of Mother Denim. “For Snacks, we were playing with proportions and bigger jeans in general. It is more objective and about how you want to wear it.” Mother Denim was founded in 2010 and runs the gamut from denim and dresses to jumpsuits, shirts, skirts, shorts, sweaters, sweatshirts and T-shirts.

Snacks retail prices range from $198 to $228. It will be sold in stores globally such as Fwrd by Elyse Walker, Shopbop, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, LuisaViaRoma and Selfridges, as well as Motherdenim.com.

A denim look in the Snacks collection. courtesy shot.

