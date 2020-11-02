NYDJ, the Los Angeles-based women’s wear apparel brand, is launching a premium collection called Statement NYDJ, which will be a limited run and available exclusively on the NYDJ e-commerce site, starting today.

Statement NYDJ features fashion-forward styles in more luxe, premium fabrics. The collection was designed to be versatile and offer the same curve-complimenting fit as all NYDJ clothing.

“I’m extremely passionate about this collection, as it is one of my first projects here at NYDJ,” said Estelle Dahan, the company’s vice president of design. “This contemporary line is the answer to our customers who may be looking for something new and a bit opulent, yet has the same ease and dedication to fit that they have come to love about the brand.”

Dahan told WWD that the line is “very French-girl chic,” and is more elevated than NYDJ. She believes it will appeal to the company’s current and loyal customers and looks to tap into a younger, even more fashion-forward woman.

The first collection of Statement NYDJ consists of four denim styles, two blouse options and a leather jacket. The denim retails for $139 and includes wide-legged, boyfriend, high-rise straight and skinny styles. Tops include the Riley blouse, an updated and luxe silk version of the classic button down silhouette in three colors — Martini Olive, Lipstick Red and Contented Cat — and the ruffle-v-neck blouse, which comes in black and a Serenity Cat print, both of which retail for $119.

To round out the line, there is the Peyton Moto jacket in black, made of premium leather, which retails for $498.

Statement NYDJ includes the brand’s Lift Tuck Technology, and the line is sized from 24 to 34, while the tops and the jacket go from XS to XL. The Lift Tuck Technology, which the brand pioneered, is a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design inside to flatten in the front and a curve-contouring situation to flatter curves in the back.

The NYDJ core denim collection is priced slightly lower and would normally retail for around $109, and the tops would go from $38 to $98. The main collection is sold in stores such as Nordstrom, Dillard’s and Bloomingdale’s.

Eventually the company hopes to expand Statement NYDJ with wholesale accounts as the collection grows, said Dahan.

Statement NYDJ will have its own landing page on nydj.com, which is now run by Shopify.