MILAN — Brama Group, which specializes in the distribution of American contemporary labels, will begin to distribute the Paige brand in Europe and the Middle East starting from the fall 2021 sales campaign.

Brama Group is the European distributor of apparel labels including Equipment; Current/Elliott; Frame; Mother; Norma Kamali; Boyish; 360 Cashmere; SPRWMN; Mantero 1902; Re/Done; The Great; Giada Benincasa; Electric & Rose, and Michael Stars.

“In this moment where the International markets are suffering with uncertainty and confusion we continue to believe in growth and expansion and the agreement with Paige is a key sign of this,” said Renzo Braglia, chief executive officer of Brama Group.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging globally, shifts toward comfort and at-home lifestyles have significantly disrupted the denim industry.

Brama Group will partner directly with the brand’s U.K. team and London-based showroom as they look to expand the men’s and women’s distribution throughout continental Europe and The Middle East.

“Brama Group have built an incredible team and network throughout Europe and the Middle East and we so look forward to expanding our efforts with their support,” said Paige Adams-Geller, cofounder and creative director of the brand. “We have seen steady growth in our existing markets during uncertain times and we know that we can work together to continue to grow in new and exciting markets.”

Founded in Los Angeles in 2004, Paige’s collections include denim and leather pieces, blouses, outerwear, sweaters, T-shirts and shoes, which were launched two years ago. Paige’s signature whipstitch — nine stitched bars that adorn the back pocket of every pair of jeans — represents nine lives, “a reminder to always grow, reinvent yourself and evolve for the better,” Adams-Geller said.

Lion Capital has partnered with Paige since 2017, after buying out TSG Consumer, which picked up a controlling stake in the company in 2012.

Paige men’s and women’s collections are available at the brand’s boutiques in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Texas, Miami and Scottsdale. The label is also available in stores in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Based in Modena, Italy, Brama Group operates five showrooms in key European cities, with the first one opened in Paris in 2011. Last year, Brama expanded into beauty, partnering with the Muse & Heroine sales agency, which promotes a selection of international natural beauty brands.