Celebrity Stylist Britt Theodora and Lenny Founder Team Up

Many collaborations are short-lived, with celebrities or influencers flaunting a maximum number of looks for a limited time, and then vanishing once the product runs out.

But Lenny founder Lindsey Davidson and stylist Britt Theodora have come together through an existing camaraderie and professional bond. And while they are unveiling a collaboration of upcycled jeans and T-shirts, they are also thinking about working together long term.

The Los Angeles-based reconstructed denim specialist and the New York-based Theodora first connected through their business coach, Kara Duffy, and they have a number of mutual friends who are also female entrepreneurs. In recent months, including during awards seasons, Theodora handled her L.A.-based jobs in Davidson’s home office.

”Kara is all about us supporting each other and collaborating. She is really straightforward about what we should be charging for our rates or goods for services. Being a woman in business, we can all agree that it is hard to advocate for yourself,” Theodora said. “Since I started working with Kara at the start of COVID[-19], my business has scaled immensely. It’s definitely fun to collaborate with a brand like Lyndsey’s because we’ve both have evolved a lot in the last year alone.”

Having run her own styling business since 2017, she now has “a big, beautiful office on Fifth Avenue,” and is hiring a third team member, she said. Pete Davidson, Kevin Bacon and Elliot Page are among her clients.

Debuting today on Lenny’s site, the collaboration between Davidson and Theodora consists of unisex upcycled jeans and T-shirts. The initiative is rooted in sustainability, since each pair of upcycled jeans are customized based on the wearer’s measurements, but more than that, it amplifies the importance of female entrepreneurship and women working together.

Along with the women’s empowerment theme, Theodora noted how one of her key motivations for being a stylist is to make her clients feel and look their best. In 2020, she started “energy styling,” a concept that plays up color therapy so that not just clients, but also friends and colleagues, understand that you can emanate certain moods by wearing certain colors. “My tagline is, ‘Manifest what you want with what you wear.’” she said. “It really promotes confidence and Lindsey’s jeans are truly the most flattering jeans I have ever worn. What makes them special is they are tailored to your body.”

The $325 collaborative jeans are offered in five colors – yellow, green, red, pink and turquoise. Shoppers at withlovelenny.com can read about each reflects a certain mood such as green, which “helps us relax our muscles and nerves and balance our energy.” There are also $88 T-shirts with hand-stitched symbols. The aim is to sell 200 to 300 items of the upcycled jeans and of the T-shirts.

Britt Theodora Photo by Marisa Langley/Courtesy

Started in 2020 as a tie-dye brand, Lenny switched gears to a bespoke denim resource in the fall of 2021. “The whole reason I started Lenny was [to relay] confidence in a pair of jeans. No one likes to not feel good in what they’re wearing. When you have something you feel confident in, it’s almost as though you can take on the world. I know that sounds a little cheesy but it’s true,” Davidson said.

Looking ahead, Davidson and Theodora plan to continue to work together. They are interested in getting a joined office space in Los Angeles next year that could possibly include other creatives.

Asked about how the public’s increased interest in Pete Davidson and in how his style has evolved (since his relationship with Kim Kardashian has hurled him onto the worldwide stage) Theodora said, “he’s really confident in what he wears and he’s not afraid to wear color. He shown how anyone can wear a basic but have a colorful twist to it. That’s something I’ve always felt that anyone can do but he does it in a really fun way.”

The stylist first teamed up with him in 2019 for the comedian’s debut Netflix special. Along with some new clients, Theodora will be working on a yet-to-be-disclosed streaming show and other celebrity styling-related projects. The Lenny founder will be monitoring how the T-shirts are received and she expects to roll out repurposed jackets this fall. There are also a few other collaborations in the works.