Playboy Launches Denim Brand 

Playboy is continuing to leverage its legacy with the launch of a new denim brand.

The publication said Tuesday it is launching its first solo denim line offering both women’s and men’s styles. The first collection consists of 18 pieces in styles such as skinny, low-rise skater, high-rise wide leg, flare jeans, straight jeans and others. The styles come in washes including black waxed, camouflage print, pink stone wash and classic blue denim and are designed with Playboy’s well-known bunny logo.

“We’ve seen strong demand for Playboy-branded denim through our licensing collaborations and we’re excited to launch Playboy’s first owned-and-operated denim line in time for the holiday season,” said Ashley Kechter, group president of global consumer products at PLBY Group Inc., Playboy’s parent company. “We look forward to continued expansion of our owned-and-operated business and will leverage these new product lines across the Playboy ecosystem, including through our robust creator network.”

Playboy Denim

Playboy has teamed with a lengthy list of brands for denim collaborations in the past, including the likes of Amiri, Pleasures, Supreme, Pacsun and many others. The denim line is Playboy’s second solo brand launch, following the launch of its lingerie brand earlier this year.

“The development of the Playboy Denim assortment is the merging of two American icons: Playboy as an iconic American brand and denim as an iconic American sportswear category,” said PLBY Group Inc. vice president of design Jason Mahler. “We have utilized the recognizable brand codes of the Rabbit Head and Masthead logos — interpreting them, for a modern customer, through custom rivets and leather jacrons, embellished graphics, patches and prints. Quality and fit are a primary focus, offering both stretch and rigid fabrications across a range of washes in our men’s and women’s silhouettes.”

Playboy’s denim offerings are available on the Playboy website and range in price from $80 to $110.