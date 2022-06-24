×
Raleigh Denim Names CEO, Expands Executive Team

Former Sequential chief David Conn has become CEO.

David Conn
David Conn Peter Foley/Courtesy of True Religion

Raleigh Denim Workshop is adding some firepower to its executive team.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based denim brand has named David Conn chief executive officer and the former CEO of Sequential Brands will work closely with Victor Lytvinenko, founder and designer to establish strategy and vision for the company and drive growth.

In his new role, Conn will oversee day-to-day operations of the business including merchandising, finance, production and retail, wholesale and e-commerce operations.

In addition, Gloria Lin has assumed the role of vice president of sourcing and production and will oversee and manage the product development process including procurement of fabrics and raw materials, manage the in-house cut-and-sew operation and oversee relationships with third-party sourcing partners.

Mike Quarantino has joined the brand as vice president of merchandising and inventory planning, and Heather Harlan has joined as design director and will work closely with Lytvinenko on the men’s and women’s collections.

And lastly, Andrea Metivier has been named general manager and will work on wholesale and retail relationships, e-commerce, marketing, fulfillment, customer service and human resources.

“Raleigh Denim started as a passion project for me. In 2007 I began to learn about my state’s heritage as the original home of the country’s denim mills, so I went to work restoring sewing machines and learning how to make jeans and other wearable art out of my own living room,”  said Lytvinenko. “Now we have an executive team in place that has been pivotal in establishing some of the world’s most recognizable denim and retail brands. I’m eager to work alongside these industry leaders to bring our shared creative vision to life and to foster the continued growth of Raleigh Denim Workshop.”

Before Sequential, Conn led ThreeSixtyBrands, owner of FAO Schwarz and Sharper Image, and he was also CEO of True Religion and president of Rock & Republic.

“I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative and special brand. Raleigh Denim makes a superior product with an attention to detail that is second-to-none. Raleigh has a compelling story to tell, and I am excited to partner with Victor and our new team to bring it to a much broader audience as we grow this business.”

Lin has more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry at Hatch NYC, Tanya Taylor, LoveShackFancy and Diane von Furstenberg.
Quarantino is also a 20-year veteran and has worked for Gap, Diesel, Ralph Lauren and R13. Harlan has been a designer and creative director for women’s brands Diane von Furstenberg, Rachel Rachel Roy, Tory Burch and Juicy Couture. Metivier’s background includes Free People, Madewell and American Eagle Outfitters.

ad