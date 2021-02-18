MILAN — Italian denim specialist Replay is ready for its Formula One debut.

The label partnered with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team as the historic British automotive brand prepares to return to Grand Prix racing after a hiatus of more than 60 years. Incidentally, Teaneck, N.J.-based IT consulting giant Cognizant signed a multiyear partnership to become title sponsor of Aston Martin last month.

Replay will be the official denim partner of the racing team, dressing its drivers Sebastian Vettel — a four-time World Drivers’ champion who previously competed for Ferrari — and Lance Stroll in more relaxed moments away from the grid. Stroll is the son of Lawrence Stroll, the businessman behind the transformation of the Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger brands with Silas Chou in the 1990s and early in the following decade. Lawrence Stroll is also part owner of the Aston Martin team.

Matteo Sinigaglia, chief executive officer of Replay’s parent company Fashion Box SpA, said working “with such an iconic car brand is a real privilege.”

“As companies, we share many common attributes, such as craftsmanship, passion and innovation. These are the values that continuously inspire us in the denim world. We are proud to be part of this journey and we are very excited to see our brand involved in Formula One, supporting the coolest car on the grid,” said Sinigaglia.

Slated to kick off on March 28, the 2021 Formula One World Championship is due to be contested over 23 Grands Prix held around the world, starting from Bahrain. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are the defending World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ champions, respectively, having won both titles in 2020.

Replay is not new to the world of sports. In 2019, the brand signed a four-season tie-up with the Paris Saint-Germain soccer team, becoming the Paris-based team’s official denim partner. In addition to a co-branded capsule collection that made its retail debut last year, the collaboration encompasses a number of marketing initiatives to be promoted across both entities’ social media and digital platforms.

As reported, last year Replay inked a four-year agreement with New Zealand Rugby to become the official formalwear and denimwear partner of the national rugby teams All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens and Maori All Blacks, known also for the signature haka dance they perform ahead of each game.

As part of the deal, the company said it would develop a co-branded capsule collection, flanked by a range of marketing initiatives, including commercials and promotional activities to be fronted by Beauden Barrett, with whom Replay also sealed a deal for four years. The All Blacks fly-half has received the World Rugby Player of the Year accolade for two years in a row, in 2016 and 2017.

Founded in 1981, Asolo, Italy-based Fashion Box is a leader in the denim segment, creating and distributing casualwear, accessories and footwear for men, women and children under the brands Replay, Replay & Sons and We Are Replay. Present in more than 50 countries, the company’s wholesale distribution network includes 4,000 stores, 120 single-brand stores and 90 corners and shops-in-shop.

In 2019, Fashion Box posted a 10.3 percent increase in sales to 262.3 million euros, compared with 237.9 million euros in 2018, with exports accounting for 89 percent of sales. The company recorded a 30 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which reached 28 million euros, or 11 percent of revenues.