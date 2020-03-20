By  on March 20, 2020

Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck are hanging out with Tommy Hilfiger.

A Tommy Jeans Looney Tunes capsule collection launched Friday at the Tommy Jeans stores globally that remain open and online at tommy.com in Europe, Asia Pacific and the U.S. It is geared to women and men with dedicated styles for kids.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers