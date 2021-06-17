Tommy Jeans has gotten in on the “Space Jam: New Legacy” action with a limited-edition capsule collection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home collection.

It will be available in the U.S. beginning June 24 on Tommy.com and through select retail partners including Macy’s and Amazon beginning June 20. The movie, which stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Zendaya, among others, will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

“Our Space Jam: A New Legacy x Tommy Jeans capsule blends the cool, edgy aesthetic of Tommy Jeans with the exuberant spirit of Looney Tunes,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “With this one-of-a-kind collection, we are excited to offer fans a memorable way to celebrate this all-new film and its beloved, iconic characters.”

Among those featured are Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Sylvester, Marvin the Martian, Speedy Gonzales, Porky Pig and Foghorn Leghorn.

The unisex capsule includes checkered denim jackets and short sets, popover hoodies and light wash overalls. Taking inspiration from basketball styles, the tanks and shorts feature satin appliqués, soft sporty mesh and front logo placement. On denim jackets, cotton crew T-shirts and quarter-zip polo shirts, the Looney Tunes crew is front and center, set against the signature Tommy Jeans logo. The capsule also includes kids wear and sleepwear.

View Gallery Related Gallery First Look at Dior and Sacai’s Capsule Collection

The footwear, offered in adult and kids styles, includes slides adorned with graphic applications of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes cast. Accessories range from bucket and baseball hats to duffle bags, drawstring backpacks, sweatbands and socks.

The offering includes limited-edition statement jewelry such as stainless steel and gold-plated watches, necklaces and bracelets. The pieces showcase the Tommy Jeans flag logo accentuated with Bugs Bunny crystal details, and feature unique etchings of both logos and limited-edition numbers on the case and closure backs.

Adult apparel retails from $49.50 to $189, kids’ apparel ranges from $22.50 to $79.50, accessories and footwear go from $35 to $99.50, and home products range from $67 to $82.

An accompanying campaign, photographed by Ricky Alvarez, features model and digital creative Christina Nadin and musician and model Kailand Morris.

Among the 200 brands and retailers that are involved in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” collaborations are Nike, Bloomingdale’s, H&M, Fanatics, Primark, Torrid, Members Only, Forever 21, Gap, Pottery Barn Teen and Hot Topic, as reported.

FOR MORE STORIES:

First Look at Nike’s “Space Jam” Collections, New LeBron Sneaker

Bloomingdale’s Teams Up With “Space Jam: A New Legacy” for ‘It’s Game Time’ Pop-up

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Merch Blitz Will Include 200 Brands, From Nike to Tommy