Wrangler Signs Country Music Singer Lainey Wilson as Face of Fall 2023 Collection

Wrangler has signed a multi-year collaboration with CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and “Yellowstone” actress Lainey Wilson. Wilson, whose signature look is bell-bottoms, will be the face of the Wrangler brand’s fall 2023 collection that features jeans, tops and jackets and will support the brand via campaign imagery, social media content, onstage denim exclusivity and appearances.

“I have been devoted to the western lifestyle all my life, and there’s nothing that feels more like home than a pair of Wrangler jeans,” said Wilson, who was born and raised in Baskin, Louisiana, but moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after high school. “Teaming up with this brand feels like the perfect fit and there are so many new, exciting and trendy styles for women in the upcoming collection, including my favorite bell-bottom flare pieces.”

Wilson recently released her “Bell Bottom Country” album and headlined the sold out “Country With a Flare Tour” earlier this year. She will be performing at many festivals throughout 2023, including CMA Fest, Stagecoach, Watershed and Lollapalooza. She has also appeared in season five of the hit series “Yellowstone,” which Wrangler has collaborated with numerous times through costuming and the official Wrangler x Yellowstone collection.

“Over the last several years, Lainey Wilson has become a genuine and inspirational voice to fans of the brand, sharing her honest journey from a PRCA flag gift to an award-winning musician,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president global marketing at Wrangler. “As the most recognized female artist in recent country music history and a leading voice in the western movement, we’re thrilled to have her represent Wrangler alongside other industry greats like George Strait, Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson.”

The upcoming fall Wrangler collection will be available nationwide and on wrangler.com beginning in July. Key styles that Wilson wears include a denim vest, printed bootcut, trumpet flare and velvet flare bottoms, a denim sherpa jacket and western button-down tops.

The brand will continue to partner with Wilson in 2024 as she will also be the face of Wrangler women’s next spring and a Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Capsule Collection expected in the fall of 2024.