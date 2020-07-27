Wrangler has partnered with the Bob Marley family to develop a limited-edition capsule collection, which goes on sale today.

The Wrangler x Bob Marley apparel collection is inspired by Marley’s style, featuring a range of colorful, stylized prints, retro graphics, photographs of Marley and patches inspired by his life and several of his live albums.

The Jamaican singer died in 1981 at the age of 36 and was was considered one of the pioneers of reggae. Marley wore Wrangler products during his peak performance period in the 1970s.

The Wrangler team worked closely with The Bob Marley Estate to launch the collection. The family was fully involved with concept development, artwork design, and production materials.

“Bob Marley is fondly remembered as someone who was strong and true to his convictions – qualities that are inherently connected to the Wrangler brand’s ethos,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president, global brand marketing at Wrangler. “Wrangler is honored to have worked with the Marley family over the past year to design a unique collection that commemorates a music icon who has inspired generations of people through his commitment to fierce idealism and powerful songwriting.”

Cedella Marley, Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter, said, “Collaborating with such an iconic denim brand was a natural way to pay tribute to my father and his aesthetic. It’s exciting to see his spirit and signature style transcend time and continue to appeal to new generations.”

The Bob Marley Collection will be sold on wrangler.com, BobMarley.com and on Amazon and will comprise 11 pieces for both men and women, including a mix of re-worked denim jackets with exclusive patches, layered denim shirts and tees with Bob Marley sayings. Prices range from $29 to $129.

Specifically the mix consists of five male pieces which include four T-shirts and a jacket, and four female pieces that consist of three T-shirts and a jacket, as well as two unisex denim shirts.

As part of the collaboration, Wrangler will donate $25,000 to the Bob Marley Foundation, a Jamaican nonprofit organization focusing on education, music and culture, environmental protection and the health and well-being of the Rastafarian community.

The Wrangler x Bob Marley collection was created through a yearlong collaborative process with the Marley family in what would have been Marley’s 75h birthday this year. More pieces will be added for fall 2020.