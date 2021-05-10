Devil Dog Dungarees has created a new senior design director role and hired former Macy’s Inc. executive Zulu Williams to fill the position.

Williams, who spent 16 years at Macy’s in various design-related roles, will work with Sean Connelly, vice president of merchandising and sales, who helped relaunch Devil Dog in 2019. Devil Dog is a division of General Sportwear. He will oversee all categories of the brand including jeans, pants, shorts, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and accessories. He will also get involved with marketing and advertising to ensure the messaging and the design direction are complementary.

At Macy’s, Williams was at the department store’s merchandising group where he held positions ranging from design director to design vice president. It was during that time that he worked closely in the denim space and with Cone Denim Mill in North Carolina as well as the Sights Denim Systems laundry in Henderson, Ky. Earlier in his career he cofounded the New York streetwear brand, PNB Nation.

“I’m really excited to be joining the General Sportwear team, particularly at this moment,” Williams said. “I believe the company is positioned for growth at retail as the country transitions to a new normal. There is so much runway for the Devil Dog Dungarees brand, and I’m looking forward to dreaming up new possibilities.”

“Zulu is an exceptionally dynamic leader with a proven track record of inspirational design, trend forecasting, leading design teams and brand building,” said David Rosenstock, executive vice president and owner of General Sportwear. “His unique creative abilities and retail experience will help us further build upon our early momentum and achieve the ambitious goals we have set.”

Devil Dog Dungarees was established in 1948 and is known for its stretch performance denim. It is sold at Nordstrom and a variety of independent specialty stores.