11 Honoré Launches Capsule Collection With ‘The Color Purple’ Actress Danielle Brooks

Size-inclusive luxury retailer and brand 11 Honoré on Wednesday unveiled a capsule collection with actress Danielle Brooks.

“Growing up a plus girl, trendy clothing has always been limiting,” Brooks told WWD in an exclusive statement of her interest to partner with the company. “Plus fashion has changed a lot since my high school and college days, but now most plus fashion is just a plethora of fast, inexpensive low-quality clothing. I knew 11 Honoré would be a wonderful partner because they focus on quality designer pieces, and they listen to their consumer’s needs. I asked them about coming up with a reasonable price point where we didn’t have to compromise the integrity of the clothing, and they made it happen. We also spoke about expanding the sizes, which we accomplished as well. I believe 11 Honoré will continue to thrive because they really care.”

The collection is personal to her, a line of clothing she craved to see in her own closet.

“I wanted to offer consumers what I’ve always wanted, to wear the designs and styles that smaller sizes get handed on the daily,” continued Brooks, who rose to fame in “Orange Is the New Black.” An Emmy and Tony nominee (and Grammy winner), she’ll next star as Sofia in Blitz Bazawule’s upcoming “The Color Purple” film (reprising the role she played on Broadway).

Danielle Brooks in a piece from the new collection. Courtesy Photo

“Danielle was very adamant about pushing sexy elements,” said 11 Honoré design director Danielle Williams-Eke. “Traditionally we haven’t gone as low on the necklines as we did in the ‘Darling Jumpsuit,’ for instance. Danielle made a great point in our initial design meeting that we should not be afraid to push it because at this point plus-size women have more than enough underpinning options to wear these sexy silhouettes.”

“In the past we haven’t always had the under garments to support low backs or low fronts, but now we do,” Brooks went on. “I want consumers to feel sexy, classy, and sophisticated. And I wanted these looks to carry you to whatever event you have, whether that be a girl’s trip, a wedding, or night on the town.”

Danielle Brooks for 11 Honoré. Courtesy Photo

Patrick Herning, founder of 11 Honoré (which was acquired by Dia & Co.), has been a “huge fan” of Brooks: “She was one of the first celebrities we dressed. It was a rust, ruched Christian Siriano dress from one of our first seasons. I’ll never forget how beautiful she looked,” he said.

Past collaborations have done “very well” for 11 Honoré, according to Herning. “We are excited to launch this collection with Danielle and hopefully it will be the first of many… She epitomizes everything we strive to be at 11 Honoré. She has her finger on the fashion pulse and partnering with her on this collection has been a huge honor.”

Next, 11 Honoré will reveal a global partnership launching in September during New York Fashion Week, teased Herning.

“We always want to bring our customer exciting brands and partnerships that she can’t find anywhere else,” he told WWD. “By continuing to deliver her an incredible fashion experience with impeccable fit, we are demonstrating our commitment to being the best and most innovative retailer and brand, always attempting to exceed her fashion expectations.”