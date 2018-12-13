As 2018 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at the best party photos of the year. First up, newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in black tie at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary show in September.
📸: @zefashioninsider .
.
.
.
.
#wwdeye
#priyankachopra
#nickjonas
#ralphlauren
#photosoftheyear
“Sand, summer, sea,” is how designer Sarah Staudinger describes of the beginnings of her latest collection for Staud, writes @elmercer.
Summer was encapsulated through an array of adorable picnic inspired garb in poppy hues like tablecloth gingham compact knit playsuits and matching sets and plenty of crudite-emblazoned offerings. The best foodie-looks included a salad printed waffle minidress with matching cardigan or a matching neon green knit set with fringe made of mini glass lemons (and matching croakies). #wwdfashion
#staud
#prefall2019
With a litany of sold-out collabs, a history-making debut show for Louis Vuitton men’s and armfuls of awards, Virgil Abloh is WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year. 📸: @lexieblacklock .
.
.
.
#wwdnews
#virgilabloh