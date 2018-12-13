“Sand, summer, sea,” is how designer Sarah Staudinger describes of the beginnings of her latest collection for Staud, writes @elmercer. Summer was encapsulated through an array of adorable picnic inspired garb in poppy hues like tablecloth gingham compact knit playsuits and matching sets and plenty of crudite-emblazoned offerings. The best foodie-looks included a salad printed waffle minidress with matching cardigan or a matching neon green knit set with fringe made of mini glass lemons (and matching croakies). #wwdfashion #staud #prefall2019