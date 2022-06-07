The 2022 CFDA Awards to Be Sponsored by Amazon Fashion

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards, which take place Nov. 7, will have a new presenting sponsor this year: Amazon Fashion.

The awards ceremony will be held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, the awards ceremony will be cohosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.

“The CFDA Fashion Awards celebrate the best in American creativity and global style, and this year will be no different,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA. “We are particularly excited to be partnering with Amazon Fashion, a global retailer and innovative brand builder with a continuous focus on reinventing the shopping experience, to celebrate this special occasion at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani with our special CFDA member cohosts.”

Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said, “We’re delighted to partner with the CFDA to bring our innovation and resources to the larger fashion community and to champion CFDA’s mission of strengthening American fashion. The collaboration allows us to further our support of both emerging and well-established designers, creating a fresh new way to connect brands with our diverse fashion-engaged customer base.”

Muge Erdirik Dogan Courtesy of Muge Erdirik Dogan

Last November, the CFDA Fashion Awards gave out 14 awards for American Womenswear Designer of the Year (Christopher John Rogers); American Menswear Designer of the Year (Emily Bode Aujla of Bode); American Accessories Designer of the Year (Telfar Clemens for Telfar); American Emerging Designer of the Year (Edvin Thompson for Theophilio); International Women’s Designer of Year (Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga), and International Men’s Designer of the Year (Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner). Special awards were the Founder’s Award (Aurora James); the Environmental Sustainability Award (Patagonia); the Fashion Icon award (Zendaya), the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard (Nina Garcia), the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, (Dapper Dan); the Board of Directors’ Tribute (Yoehlee Tang), Face of the Year (Anna Taylor-Joy), and Positive Social Influence (Model Alliance). The event was hosted by Emily Blunt at The Pool + The Grill in the Seagram Building.

This year’s nominees will come out after New York Fashion Week in September.

The CFDA Fashion Awards benefit the CFDA Scholarship Foundation.

