Jury Revealed for 2023 International Woolmark Prize 

The Woolmark Company has put together its panel of judges to decide its upcoming 2023 International Woolmark Prize winner.

The global wool authority on Thursday revealed the 12 industry executives, designers and creatives who will decide the winner of the annual prize.

The jury is made up of Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori, CR Fashion Book founder Carine Roitfeld, model Caroline de Maigret, Farfetch chief fashion and merchandising officer Elizabeth von der Goltz, Marni creative director Francesco Risso, The Woolmark Company managing director John Roberts, Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier, fashion designer Salehe Bembury, Yehyehyeh founder Shaway Yeh, Tilting the Lens founder Sinéad Burke, fashion writer Tim Blanks and photographer Tyler Mitchell.

“The International Woolmark Prize has always been a forerunner in fashion by discovering young new talents and encouraging creativity and ingenuity,” Mulier said. “At a time where new generations raise new challenges for the industry, it’s also an essential process to develop and defend endless innovations to find the plural answers. I’m thrilled to be part of this unique experience which, year after year, embodies the future of fashion.”

The judges will decide the winner from a group of eight designers, including Rhuigi Villaseñor, founder of Rhude and creative director of Bally; Jaehyung Lee, the designer behind South Koren label Maxxij; Anthony Alvarez, founder of Bluemarble; Amalie Roege Hove, designer of Danish knitwear label A. Roege Hove; menswear designer Robyn Lynch; fashion designer Marco Rambaldi; design duo Lucile Guilmard and Paolina Russo of fashion label Paolina Russo, and Adeju Thompson, the founder of Lagos Space Programme.

The finalists were given 60,000 Australian dollars, or $40,000, to design a collection out of merino wool as part of their fall 2023 collections, which will be reviewed by the judging panel.

The winner, who will be revealed in Paris on May 15, will receiver 200,000 Australian dollars, or $133,000, to be invested in their business and will have the opportunity to be stocked in major international retailers through the International Woolmark Prize Retailer Network.

The jury panel will also award the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation to another finalist, which entails a 100,000 Australian dollar prize, and the Woolmark Supply Chain Award, which celebrates outstanding contribution from a trade partner to driving wool supply chain innovation.