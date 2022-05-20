Adeam to Open Pop-up on Madison Avenue in New York

In recognition of its 10th anniversary, Adeam, the designer collection founded by creative director Hanako Maeda, will open a pop-up on Madison Avenue in New York on June 15.

The store will feature both the Adeam collection, as well as Adeam x Carolyn Murphy, a collaboration inspired by Maeda and Carolyn Murphy’s shared appreciation of Japanese culture and sustainability.

The expansive five-floor building at 770 Madison Avenue will house the Adeam Collections over the first two floors, which span over 2,500 square feet. It will be open through the end of July.

Adeam will open a pop-up at 770 Madison Avenue on June 15. courtesy image.

The opening week will include activations and programming for customers including a bespoke floral installation by New York City florist Popupflorist, as well as refreshments from Lady M, known for marrying French pasty techniques with Japanese sensibilities.

Later in June, there will be an intimate exhibition of selected work from photographer Sophie Elgort which will be curated exclusively for the Madison Avenue space. The preview evening, which will be open to the public, will feature work which will be available to purchase with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

Adeam, which has an “East meets West” aesthetic, blends inspiration from Maeda’s upbringing spent between Tokyo and New York City. Born in Tokyo, but raised in New York, Maeda grew up in the fashion business. Her mother, Noriko Maeda had a store at the Carlyle Hotel on Madison Avenue, and her family owns a fashion company called Foxey in Japan, which manufactures suitings, cocktail dresses and knits and has 18 stand-alone stores in Japan.

Adeam is known for using traditional Japanese techniques on modern silhouettes.

Hanako Maeda Courtesy of Adeam

‘I am so excited to have our first space in New York City — this is such a special moment for Adeam,” said Maeda. “As well as marking our milestone 10-year anniversary, it means so much to me to have the collections shown in our own space and being able to welcome others into the world of Adeam. The energy in New York City feels so exciting at the moment — we can’t wait to show our next collection in September during New York Fashion Week.”

The first floor will house the Adeam x Carolyn Murphy collection, which will be introduced in June and was inspired by Maeda’s and Murphy’s shared love of Japanese culture, mutual efforts to be sustainable and environmentally friendly, as well as Murphy’s personal wardrobe from her modeling career, where she has graced such covers as Vogue, Time, W, Harper’s Bazaar, Town & Country, French Vogue and Italian Vogue.

A rendering of the first floor of the Adeam pop-up at 770 Madison Avenue. courtesy image.

Murphy spent her early modeling days in Tokyo where she became enamored with the beauty of the country’s culture. The collection is inspired by the landscape, such as the autumn foliage and the green tea farms, as well as how the people in Japan live in harmony with nature. It features recycled sheer cupro, biomass cotton linen, organic cotton denim, eco-jersey, recycled cotton cashmere as well as Oeko-Tex rayon which uses a process to reduce carbon dioxide and water pollution by half.

Staples include soft knitwear and worn-in vintage denim, inspired by looks that Murphy would wear to travel to fashion week shows and editorial shoots. Another look is the Yama Jacket, a cropped workwear jacket with long zippers at the sleeves that can be opened to create a cape-like silhouette. This jacket can be paired with the Yama Short, which has a tromp l’oeil double waistband with a ’90s look. The Yama Tank is cut in silky eco-jersey.

Adeam’s signature tailoring appears in the collection, as well. For example, there’s the Kyoto Dress, cut in biomass cotton linen, which is inspired by a vintage trench coat from Murphy’s wardrobe. The offerings also include knitwear made from plush recycled cotton cashmere and fine-gauge Oeko-Tex rayon, the Yama Sweater, which features a bateau neckline and nautical stripes and is cut in a slimming rib knit, and the Kyoto Trouser, which is finished with crisp pintucks at the waistband and pleats in the front.

Prices range from $250 to $795. The collection will also be available at adeam.com.

“I was so excited when Hanako asked me about collaborating with her on a collection,” said Murphy. “It seems fitting since I have a history and love for Japan, and loved the Naomi Osaka collaboration [which Adeam did with the tennis star in fall 2020]. All the pieces in the collection are effortless and timeless wardrobe staples that are wearable by women of every age. I especially love the ease of the trousers which I would wear with the cotton T-shirt, and the shorts and hoodie, which will be my go-to set for the beach. My points of inspiration came from the colors of nature in Japan, the textures you see in the ceramics handmade by Japanese women and the minimalist aesthetic of the ’90s,” said Murphy.

Maeda added, “Carolyn is an iconic figure in fashion and someone I have admired since my youth. It was incredible to work with Carolyn on a collection that focuses on sustainability and timeless, essential styles. We had an immediate connection due to our shared appreciation of Japanese culture and minimal aesthetics.”

The second floor will be home to the Adeam’s pre-fall ’22 collection, which takes inspiration from Maeda’s time spent in France during her undergraduate years. Inspired by her weekend travels to the South of France and French countryside, the collection has nautical themes and botanical prints which include a palette of lavender, cornflower blue and poppy-red.

Adeam sells to over 20 stockists worldwide and three stores in Tokyo, including the flagship at Tokyo Midtown in Roppongi. The brand has also built a strong celebrity following dressing such people as Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Anne Hathaway, Brie Larson, Gemma Chan and Queen Rania of Jordan.

