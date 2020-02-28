Adrian Cheng, chief executive officer of Hong Kong New World Development, executive director of jewelry company Chow Tai Fook and founder of K11 Group and C Ventures, is supporting the fight against coronavirus.

In order to respond to the shortness of masks in Hong Kong, Cheng — through his charity foundation — is setting up production lines to manufacture 200,000 masks a day, which from the month of April will be distributed for free by not-for-profit organizations to low-income families.