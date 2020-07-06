PASS IT ON: Alaïa is reopening its Petite Boutique on July 10 with a concept focused on “transmission and heritage.” Next door to Alaïa’s Grande Boutique, the address at 5 Rue de Moussy will offer past collections as well as pieces donated by friends of the house.

Past collections will be curated by fashion archivist Anouschka, known as Paris’ “Queen of Vintage,” who was a close friend of the late designer. She presents the garments through a historical lens, and new selections will be presented four to six times per year. The first selection will be built on a white theme.

Profits generated from the sale of donated pieces, meanwhile, will go to Imagine, a research institute for genetic diseases attached to Paris children’s hospital Necker-Enfants Malades. Azzedine Alaïa himself worked with and supported the institute for nearly 10 years.

The Petite Boutique concept debuted in the Eighties, offering the designer’s past collections at a discount. It closed two years ago to leave room for the bookshop at the Fondation Azzedine Aläia.