×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Blackpink’s Jennie Talks Acting and Fashion at Her Cannes Debut

Beauty

Ariana Grande’s R.e.m. Beauty Nabs Investment From Sandbridge Capital

Fashion

Dsquared Clashes Sexy and Sporty for Resort

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

The designer decided to proceed with the event in Rimini on Friday in a sign of resilience and to “spread an important message of positivity.”

Castel Sismondo in the city of Rimini
Castel Sismondo in Rimini, Italy. Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

MILAN — Alberta Ferretti has confirmed it will go ahead with its resort 2024 runway show on Friday at Castel Sismondo in Rimini, in the Emilia-Romagna region that has been hit by widespread flooding that caused at least 14 deaths and left thousands of people homeless.

A statement released by the brand’s parent company Aeffe Group on Tuesday said the decision came after careful consideration and in agreement with the mayor of Rimini, as well as national institutions.

“Aware of the dramatic impact of the tragedy that has hit thousands of families and companies in its territory, the Aeffe Group and the institutions firmly believe in the importance of demonstrating the resilience of the Romagna region, that, with its population, has shown on many occasions to treasure the strength to overcome the most dramatic moments,” continued the statement. 

Related Galleries

“Right now we are working on the show in an atmosphere of great sadness for what is happening around us, a few kilometers from our homes and our company,” said Alberta Ferretti. “I asked myself many questions in these days. I have to admit that I seriously thought of taking a step back by canceling the event. But then, after long discussions with the institutions, to which all my esteem goes for how they are managing the emergency, I understood how our event could spread an important message of positivity.”

As reported, the show will have ties also with the world of cinema as it will pay tribute to legendary director Federico Fellini and will be fittingly staged at the Fellini museum at Castel Sismondo in the city’s historic center.

“The organization behind a fashion show and an international event like the one we are about to stage is big and complex, and involves many people who have been working on the project for months. Many local professionals are collaborating with us at this time and today more than ever it is important to respect the commitment we have made to them, fueling a virtuous cycle of recovery and restart of the various economic activities in the area,” added the designer.

In particular, the Alberta Ferretti brand said it intends to send a message and mark a moment of restart for the Riviera Romagnola in the leadup to the summer season, which is a key period for an area where tourism is among the pillars of its economy. 

“I believe that creativity and beauty today are really instrumental to stimulate that positivity and optimism that the people of Romagna have always cultivated in a welcoming and warm atmosphere. I hope that with this event we can also demonstrate to the international public that Emilia-Romagna is fighting on the front line to rebuild what the power of nature has destroyed and is preparing to welcome the many tourists who visit our cities and beaches every season with pride and determination,” Ferretti said.

“Rimini and the Romagna region want to start again after the immense tragedy that struck their body and soul. We are all rolling up our sleeves, day and night, to be ready to be what we are known for: Italy’s most welcoming and friendly hosts,” said Jamil Sadegholvaad, mayor of Rimini. “For us, starting again means returning to trust because it is work and security for hundreds of thousands of families and people. We thank the Aeffe Group for offering us the opportunity to look ahead in the next days, the next weeks, the next months. We desperately need to return to [normality].”

In addition to confirming the show, Aeffe Group said it will make a donation benefiting associations active in the area as well as organize a charity auction for top clients of Alberta Ferretti’s special archival pieces. The proceeds of the auction will add to those from the sale of a special T-shirt and will entirely go to charity. 

On the corporate front, Aeffe Group — which also counts the Moschino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands in its portfolio — has reached an agreement with its employees to donate the equivalent of one hour’s work, with the company making a further donation of equal value.

As reported, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering and automotive giant Ferrari also made donations in the past few days. While the two French luxury groups didn’t disclose the sum, Ferrari said it has donated 1 million euros to the regional civil protection agency.

Taking place 11 years after the Emilia-Romagna region was struck by back-to-back earthquakes in 2012, last week’s exceptional rainfall is believed to have equaled half the annual average.

As a result of the floods, hundreds of roads and bridges became unusable, with some towns cut off completely, and at least 36,000 people have been left homeless.

Emergency workers, including local volunteers, are clearing streets of mud and although rainfall over the weekend did not top levels of the past few days, the region remains in emergency mode.

Emilia Romagna plays a central role in Italy’s fashion and beauty supply chain and includes company such as the Max Mara Fashion Group, Sergio Rossi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei to name a few.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Hot Summer Bags

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alberta Ferretti Confirms Resort 2024 Show in Emilia-Romagna Region

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad