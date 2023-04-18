Alberta Ferretti to Hold Resort Show in Rimini

MILAN – Alberta Ferretti is planning to hold her resort 2024 show in Rimini on May 26 to pay tribute to legendary director Federico Fellini and Italy’s Romagna region, home to the designer and the headquarters of her signature brand.



The show will be held at the Fellini museum at Castel Sismondo in the city’s historic center.

“We had planned to celebrate the Romagna region and Federico Fellini during the centenary of his birth, in 2020, but the pandemic that hit the world drastically changed our plans. But now we are finally ready to tackle this project with great enthusiasm,” said Ferretti. “When I think of Federico Fellini, one of his quotes comes to mind: ‘A different language is a different vision of life.’ I really believe that these words perfectly summarize the meaning of my creative work: if I think about my path and my career, for me creating clothes and images with wonderful photographers have always been a way of expressing myself. My work has always been my voice, it has enabled me to give shape to my dreams and aspirations. Surely this show – which will be possible thanks to the support of institutions that I thank from the bottom of my heart for the trust they have placed in me and in my brand as an ambassador of the Made in Italy in the world – represents a further piece of the mosaic that I have built with passion and love.”

To stage the show, Ferretti has partnered with the Ministry of Culture together with Cinecittà, the Ministry of Tourism, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Municipality of Rimini and the Convention Bureau Italia.

Ferretti underscored the “great artistic and cultural value” of Castel Sismondo, and “the goal to support the promotion of Italy with its many facets through a unique, shared vision. Relevant tourist destination, beating heart of the creative and manufacturing industry, historical and cultural heritage of inestimable value, the Romagna region is the ideal setting for a global event celebrating fashion as an incredible expression of the Made in Italy excellence.”

The Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè said “fashion and cinema are two Italian excellences that have made and make us great in the world.” She added that not only do they express the best of the country but are a fundamental drive for tourism.

La moda e il cinema sono due eccellenze dell’italianità che ci hanno reso e ci rendono grandi nel mondo. Due vettori che si fondono insieme esprimendo il meglio della nostra Nazione divenendo al tempo stesso traino fondamentale per il turismo”

Ferretti’s last resort show dates to pre-COVID-19 in 2019 at the Musée Océanographique de Monaco, a marine science museum founded in 1889 by the late Prince of Monaco Albert I.

The resort calendar is quickly filling up. As reported, Chanel is headed to Los Angeles on May 9 and Louis Vuitton will be showing its cruise show at Isola Bella, the small island located on Lake Maggiore, about 33 kilometers from Milan’s Malpensa airport, on May 24 after an important pit stop in Seoul at the end of April to parade its pre-fall collection. Max Mara has earmarked June 11 in Stockholm for its own resort show.