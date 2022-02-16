Alberta Ferretti, Wolford Partner on Capsule Collection

MILAN — Alberta Ferretti and Wolford are collaborating on a capsule collection that will be unveiled today, emphasizing a balance between aesthetics and comfort.

“When I started in this business, I was first called the queen of the petticoat,” recalled Ferretti with a smile. “So innerwear is part of my DNA and it seemed natural for me to work on this project, but I wanted it to fully reflect my values and style, without simply adding my name to a product.”

Indeed, Silvia Azzali, chief commercial officer of Wolford, said she was impressed by the designer’s meticulous approach to the collection. “Her attention to details, her knowledge of the woman’s body and how many times she worked on the lace to perfect it, so that it would show just enough skin without becoming vulgar, showed me what’s really behind the success of a designer,” said Azzali.

Likewise, Ferretti praised the extensive expertise of Wolford, which was founded in 1950, in translating what she had in mind with the right techniques, combining of quality of materials and know-how.

“The meeting with the creative team at Wolford was a great inspiration and the result of this collaboration reflects the vision of two companies that, in different ways, walk the same path,” said Ferretti.

The Alberta Ferretti x Wolford collection comprises 10 models available in white, black and powder pink. Graphic geometries define bodysuits, dresses, tops, tights and leggings.

An image from the Alberta Ferretti x Wolford campaign. image courtesy of Wolford

Thanks to Wolford’s seamless processing and different layering, a play of transparencies decorates the products. “Just a few inches make a huge difference on the lacework,” said Ferretti. “It’s important to maintain elegance and femininity, emphasize the figure with the right proportions.”

Azzali said that, “Ferretti designs for women that she knows very well, and she knows how to enhance a woman’s body. The designs are sensual, but also contemporary. She interpreted lace in a modern way and not too girly. It can be worn daily.”

“Surely, women are at the center of all my designs,” concurred Ferretti. “And innerwear is no longer just innerwear, it dresses a woman and this is very stimulating to me.”

Legwear will retail at $120 and bodywear at $440; leggings will retail at $230 and dresses at $550.

In addition to Wolford’s online store, the company will distribute through its units in Europe, with a focus on Germany, Italy and France, followed by the U.S. and China.

The U.S. is Wolford’s biggest market, accounting for 25 percent of sales, said Azzali. China, where the company already has 18 stores, has also been increasingly gaining market shares, she noted.

At wholesale, the collection will be available at Browns, Mytheresa, Harrods, Saks 5th Avenue, Ssense and Galeries Lafayette, to name a few. The capsule will also be available at Alberta Ferretti boutiques.

Dedicated windows and a dedicated campaign will flank the rollout.

Wolford has been exploring different kinds of collaborations, working with Adidas, for example, and last year with Jordan-Romanian shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Also last year, the Austria-based company signed a licensing deal with Delta Galil to create, produce and market an expanded assortment of women’s lingerie and swimwear.

Azzali hinted at another collaboration with a designer coming up, but was tight-lipped with any details.