As our homes have been turned into offices, gyms, restaurants and bars, loungewear has never been so in demand. Wanting women to stay comfortable yet always chic even in the domestic environment, New York-based designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas is launching a new apparel range, which feels like a lifestyle expansion of her cozy, chic aesthetic.

The new direct-to-consumer product range, which will be available in a dedicated section of the brand’s e-commerce site called “All-Day Wears,” will include limited-edition slipdresses, dressing gowns and pajama sets, crafted from deadstock fabrics from past collections. All pre-washed to guarantee a charming lived-in effect, the pieces, which are conceived to require little care by being machine-washable, show the brand’s iconic delicate and arty patterns, including hand-dyed floral motifs, horse prints, stripes and images of female silhouettes.

Retailing at more affordable prices compared to the brand’s luxury ready-to-wear offering — her loungewear’s retail prices span from $200 to $300 — the collection also embraces inclusion with a wider size range, offering XS to XL.

At the end of 2020, Alonso Rojas announced the introduction of a new business strategy, which included the decision to cut pre-collections, opting for unveiling only two main lineups a year. In addition, she was able to reduce retail prices by between 30 and 40 percent and started imposing a full-price policy on retailers.

