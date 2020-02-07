A day to the decade since the death of Alexander McQueen, Vestiaire Collective is unveiling an online archival sale devoted to pieces by the acclaimed designer. Vestiaire Collective is also featuring an edit of coveted and hard-to-find items from its global network of sellers at the permanent McQueen store at London’s Selfridges. For both offers, the luxury resale site partnered with McQueen’s former close friend, former colleague and Isabella Blow‘s niece, Harriet Verney.

Items range from the Nineties to the early Aughts. McQueen was 40 years old when he committed suicide.