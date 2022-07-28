Alexander McQueen to Stage Spring 2023 Show in London

The Kering-owned British luxury brand Alexander McQueen continues to showcase outside of the fashion week system, and it will turn to London this fall to reveal its spring 2023 collection.

The spring 2023 Alexander McQueen collection will be shown after Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 11, following the brand’s mushroom-inspired fall 2022 collection shown in New York in March.

This will be the second time that the brand to stage a runway show in London since the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand showcased its spring 2022 collection on the rooftop of a car park in East London last October.

Sarah Burton, the brand’s creative director, said at the time the decision to show in London was a result of that coming together.

Prior to the pandemic, the brand was usually shown during Paris Fashion Week.

“We listened to the rhythm of our own studio, and how we’ve been working as a team, it made sense to do it here, to be here, and to do the show at this time,” she said.

The brand has also experimented with video and print publications on new products and collections launches.

Alexander McQueen tapped award-winning visual artist Sophie Muller on a short film that brings pieces from the brand’s spring 2022 collection to life when the pieces from the collection were hitting the stores earlier this year.

For the pre-fall 2022 season, the brand issued a 160-page zine documenting the creative process of 12 artists who were invited by Burton to express their working practices, each inspired by a look from the women’s collection.

The company has also been making strides in the sustainability space. Last year, it became the first luxury label to work with Vestiaire Collective on the platform’s Brand Approved program, which allows McQueen clients to sell their clothing to Vestiaire in exchange for credit notes to be spent in the McQueen boutiques.

The company has also been donating deadstock fabrics to universities and organizations, as well as working with stylists who encourage clients to don old-season pieces. In 2020, Harry Styles wore a look featuring McQueen deadstock fabrics made by a University of Westminster student.

Last year, the brand threw its weight behind A Team Arts Education, a community youth organization in East London that works to help young people enter the arts and create paths for design careers. Over the coming year, Alexander McQueen said it will support A Team Arts Education financially, and further extend the existing workshops and classes that it began as part of a pilot program last year.