Alexandra Winokur Named President of Christian Dior Couture Americas

She succeeds Gianfranco D'Attis, who had served in the role since April 2019.

Alexandra Winokur
Alexandra Winokur courtesy photo

Alexandra Winokur has been named president of Christian Dior Couture Americas.

Based in New York, she begins her role on on March 22, and succeeds Gianfranco D’Attis, who will be pursuing other opportunities. His last day will be Friday.

Since 2019, Winokur has been senior vice president, commercial for Cartier North America, leading all commercial activities in the U.S. and Canada, including all sales channels and corporate functions. Before that, she was with Tiffany, where she was group vice president, North America Retail, and earlier was with Marc Jacobs as general manager, Collection Accessories, rising to senior vice president, U.S. retail. She also held several regional vice president posts at Louis Vuitton North America, before becoming vice president, client development and digital.

Winokur began her career in 2000 as a financial analyst for Goldman, Sachs & Co., before becoming associate at the Guggenheim investment and advisory firm in 2003, spearheading the launch of Tory Burch LLC on behalf of the company’s founders. From 2005 to 2008, Winokur was director, retail and web, and vice president, boutiques at Tory Burch.

“I am pleased to welcome Alexandra, whose experience in successfully driving the development and implementation of strategies for achieving sales plans elevating the client experience, delivering operational excellence and improving employee engagement in different retail environments across North America, will further support our ambitious goals in the Americas,” said Charles Delapalme, managing director in charge of commercial activities for Christian Dior Couture.

“I would also like to thank Gianfranco for his commitment and contribution to the strong development of the Americas over the past four years,” he said.

D’Attis had been named managing director of Christian Dior Couture North America in April 2019 and had relocated to New York from Geneva. Earlier, he was international managing director of Jaeger-LeCoultre.

