Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Teams With Lovesac

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has formed a partnership with Lovesac, the Designed for Life furniture company best known for its “Sactionals,” Sacs, and the innovative StealthTechSound + Charge System.

The collaboration features limited-edition cover prints, designed by Bendet. They will be sold in Lovesac’s showrooms and on lovesac.com, while additionally being merchandised in select Alice + Olivia boutiques and shown during Bendet’s New York Fashion Week presentation.

“Alongside Alice + Olivia, we’re hoping to help consumers bring runway fashion into their homes, in a comfortable and sustainable way. Just like an Alice + Olivia dress stands out from the crowd, our Stacy Bendet-designed Sac Covers will offer an expressive accent piece for virtually any living room,” said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac founder and chief executive officer. “Our brands share the same entrepreneurial spirit, passion for fun and unique products, and a desire to help customers reduce their carbon footprint. For Lovesac, this means designing products that are built to last a lifetime and working toward our mission of zero waste and zero emissions by 2040.”

The brands will launch two styles for fall 2022: the Sassy Stace and Flower Garden.

The Stace Face, featured on the Sassy Stace pattern, has been a staple for the Alice + Olivia brand since its inception in 2002. The rainbow design celebrates Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary and aims to bring a dose of joyful maximalism to owners’ homes. It will be shown during this season’s NYFW presentation. A custom designed Lovesac Mobile Concierge will showcase the patterns as it brings unique consumer experiences to life across Manhattan beginning Wednesday.

Floral patterns, such as the one featured on the Flower Garden cover, have been crucial to Alice + Olivia designs since the brand’s inception, as well. The Flower Garden Lovesac print will be available in select Alice + Olivia boutiques in New York and Los Angeles, as well as featured in fall 2022 seasonal styles.

“We designed the Lovesac collaboration using our favorite prints to create something fun and unexpected for the home or office. The floral print is from our fall ’22 collection and the rainbow Stace Face is the icon of our brand. We chose prints that are meant to bring a pop of whimsy and happiness to your home or home office environment,” said Stacey Bendet, CEO and founder of Alice + Olivia.

Compatible with any existing Lovesac CitySac and Squattoman inserts, the brand’s changeable, washable covers offer the opportunity for customers to tailor their space to fit their current aesthetic and changing design needs. Both patterns will be available as limited-edition covers for the LovesacCitySac and Squattoman styles.

The Sassy Stace CitySac cover is $1,150, the Flower Garden CitySac cover is $750, the Sassy Stace Squattoman is $350, and the Flower Garden Squattoman is $250.