Alicia Keys Is the First Guest Curator of Moncler’s New Project

Moncler and Alicia Keys are taking their collaboration to the next level.

After being tapped to host the Moncler Mondogenius presentation in Milan in September, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and producer is the first personality the brand has picked for its new Moncler Select project.

This is a digital service to be offered on the label’s website where prominent names in the worlds of entertainment, fashion, sport and business will be invited by Moncler to handpick selections of products for shoppable editorials.

The project is to launch on Dec. 20 with Keys’ curation, which will be dubbed “A Day in NYC” since it will invite users to immerse themselves in the city’s mood as they browse and shop the singer’s edit of Moncler clothing and accessories while listening to her new album “Keys.”

“We are constantly exploring new and better ways to serve our customers, especially focusing on creating unique experiences that build long lasting relationships with them,” said Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini.

To be bolstered with additional curations throughout 2022, the Moncler Select project marks a further step in the company’s mission of enhancing engagement with its community through digital formats.

Most recently, the Moncler Mondogenius showed the effectiveness of this approach. The brand’s Genius collections were presented via a digital experience across five cities — New York, Milan, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul — and through a dedicated microsite, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo and Douyin, as well as a network of Moncler Genius partners inclusive of e-tailers and media sites.

As reported, the reception of the event was impressive, as its broadcast reached 2.3 billion people around the world, and garnered more than 299 million views across all platforms.

