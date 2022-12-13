×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli as Chairman, Welcomes 10 New Board Members

Prada's Lorenzo Bertelli and Ferragamo's Marco Gobbetti are among some of the new board members.

MATTEO LUNELLI
Altagamma chairman Matteo Lunelli IMAGOECONOMICA

MILAN — Altagamma has reconfirmed Matteo Lunelli as chairman of the association for the three-year period 2023 to 2025. Lunelli, who is also president and chief executive officer of sparkling wine Ferrari Trento, was first appointed to the role in December 2019, succeeding Andrea Illy.

At the same time, Altagamma has renewed 30 percent of its governing bodies and appointed 10 new members, ranging from Lorenzo Bertelli (head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group) and Marco Gobbetti, chief executive officer of Ferragamo, to Daniel Lalonde, CEO of Design Holding, and Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.

Claudia D’Arpizio (senior partner, Bain & Company); Alfonso Dolce (CEO at Dolce & Gabbana); Ezio Indiani (general manager of Hotel Principe di Savoia); Stefano Marini (CEO, Gruppo Sanpellegrino); Cristina Scocchia (CEO, Illycaffè), and Isabella Traglio (deputy general manager of Vhernier) were also named to the board.

Related Galleries

The percentage of women has increased to 27 percent from 20 percent and the board reflects the diversification of the Altagamma sectors, ranging from fashion, design and food, to hospitality, automotive, nautical and jewelry.

Over the three-year period ending in 2022 the number of Altagamma members has risen to 113 from 108 and that of the partners to 25 from 20.

“Despite the strong volatility and discontinuity, the V-shaped recovery after 2020 has surprised everyone, for its sudden and impetuous velocity, leading to record gains for the industry in 2022,” Lunelli said in an interview.

As reported in November, according to the latest Bain & Company Luxury Study in collaboration with Fondazione Altagamma, the global luxury goods industry overall is projected to achieve around 1.4 trillion euros in sales in 2022, up 21 percent from the previous year.

In particular, the personal luxury goods industry is poised to see revenues climb 22 percent to 353 billion euros in 2022 compared to 2021.

“These are incredible results, an all-time record,” said Lunelli, “and the growth trend is long term.”

“We went through challenges we would never have expected, and we’ve seen a very strong cohesion among members and an increased interest in Altagamma, which has been very active. It’s a place to exchange information in a context that is difficult to read, which makes Altagamma even more relevant. The tough times have strengthened the unity of Altagamma members and multiplied opportunities for collaboration.”

Lunelli said he’s seen more interconnection among members and across sectors. For example, he cited Dolce & Gabbana and its CEO as a new board member reflecting the trend of luxury brands being active “across different industries, from fashion to home, food and beverage.”

Lunelli sees opportunities in potential new partnerships that lead to “new energy.”

Sustainability, “paying attention to the environment and to people is especially important now, at a moment of increased social inequality,” he said.

Sustainability has led to the creation of the Altagamma Charter of Values, which was published in May 2022 on the occasion of the foundation’s 30th anniversary celebrations and presented to the Italian President Sergio Mattarella and to Pope Francis, he observed.

Asked about another key goal, Lunelli said he would like to organize meetings in Italy with Altagamma’s web of international partners, “with the ambassadors of Made in Italy in the world, from retailers and media to high-profile individuals. We want to be increasingly more international.”

He cited a recent project — 75 Altagamma brands uniting for a mini WeChat program “working together to communicate their stories and values. It’s been very successful,” Lunelli touted.

Setting up two new Altagamma Clubs, in Shanghai and New York, has enabled managers of member companies to network with the institutions and international partners and Lunelli said he would like to extend these clubs to additional countries, from Japan to the United Arab Emirates.

Since January, Lunelli has also been president of the European Cultural and Creative Alliance (ECCIA), which brings together European luxury associations (in addition to Altagamma, Comité Colbert in France; Circolo Fortuny in Spain; Gustaf III Kommitté in Sweden; Laurel in Portugal; Meisterkreis in Germany, and Walpole in the U.K.). “It is fundamental to work in a European context, with other associations,” said Lunelli, noting that luxury accounts for 10 percent of European Union exports.

The role of deputy chairman will be filled by Claudio Luti (CEO and president of Kartell), formerly vice president and involved in the foundation for 25 years.

The team of vice chairmen sees the confirmation of Sabina Belli (CEO of Pomellato) for jewelry; Carlo Capasa (president, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana) for fashion; Claudio Domenicali (CEO, Ducati Motor Holding) for automotive; Aldo Melpignano (managing director, San Domenico Hotels) for hospitality, and Giovanna Vitelli (vice president, Azimut|Benetti Group) for yacht-building.

New appointments include Bob Kunze-Concewitz (CEO, Gruppo Campari), former board member and now vice chair for food, and Dario Rinero (CEO, Lifestyle Design), former vice chair for internationalization and now vice chair for design.

The following were confirmed as members of the board of directors: Nerio Alessandri (chairman and CEO, Technogym); Marco Bizzarri (chairman and CEO, Gucci); Serge Brunschwig (chairman and CEO, Fendi); Carlotta de Bevilacqua (chairman and CEO, Artemide); Roberto Gavazzi (CEO, Boffi | DePadova); Carmen Moretti (CEO, L’Albereta and L’Andana); Maria Porro (head of marketing and communication, Porro and president Salone del Mobile); Giovanni Tamburi (president and CEO, Tamburi Investment Partners); Stephan Winkelmann (chairman and CEO, Automobili Lamborghini); Maurizio Zanella (president, Ca’ del Bosco), and Paolo Zegna (board member of Zegna) formerly vice chairman of the Foundation.

Stefania Lazzaroni continues in her role as general manager of Altagamma.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Hot Summer Bags

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Altagamma Confirms Matteo Lunelli Chairman, Taps 10 New Board Members

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad