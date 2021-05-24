Alvin Valley will open a Ritz-Carlton South Beach pop-up concept store on Tuesday for three months.

After a $90 million renovation, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach has teamed up with luxury brands such as Aspen’s evoJets, Miami’s Chef Brad Kilgore and now Valley.

“I’m beyond excited. I’ve always wanted to return to Miami, where it all began,” said Alvin Valley. “It’s a special place. It’s where I started my company in 1995 before heading off to New York City. It feels so good to come full circle.”

Valley’s return to Florida began in January, when he opened a full service atelier on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, as reported. There, he sells his ready-to-wear as well as custom made-to-order pieces.

“The pandemic completely devastated my former direct-to-consumer online model. It left us with one option: abandon the old business and develop a new model. That’s when we launched Alvin Valley Ltd. as a custom-made fashion line. This has proven to not only work well with my brand, but it’s allowed me to stretch myself as a creative and a designer,” Valley added.

In Miami, trousers retail from $475 to $1,195, while dresses go from $895 to $3,590. He said that the pop-up will be for three months, while a permanent shop is being built. “We eventually will have a full atelier service,” he said, noting it will be within the hotel.

Meanwhile, Valley said the Palm Beach store “has taken off beyond my wildest expectations.”

“My personal connection with my clients — as I am often there, fitting and styling them — was an added benefit to my business. I finally came from behind the curtain and am being inspired everyday by my customers,” he said.

Valley said the Palm Beach store is doing well not only with casual attire but clothes that can transition from city to beach. The new offerings include pareos, beach cover-ups, dresses, sarongs and casual pants.

“As COVID-19 hit, people began embracing a more casual style with less need for a structured pant. The Alvin Valley of today is nimble, personalized, feminine and ever-evolving,” he said.

Valley said the Ritz-Carlton x Alvin Valley collaboration will extend beyond South Beach with store openings in two other locations: El Dorado, Puerto Rico and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Alvin Valley at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach is at 1 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. The shop is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

