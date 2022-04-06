Amber Valletta Went for ‘Timeless’ Clothes for Karl Lagerfeld Collaboration

While cactus leather, organic cotton and recycled linen are all part of Amber Valletta’s new eco-friendly fashion collection for Karl Lagerfeld, what’s equally important are the simple, classic styles she insisted on: tank tops and tank dresses, white shirts, mannish tailoring — and a perfect Perfecto.

“It was important that the collection be designed with timelessness in mind since this idea is closely tied with sustainability and extending the life of our clothes,” she explained.

The concise Karl Lagerfeld x Amber Valletta collection is dropping Wednesday on karl.com, Farfetch and Zalando — in line with the brand’s digital-first orientation — and from Thursday at Karl Lagerfeld stores and select wholesale accounts.

Amber Valletta in a cactus leather biker jacket during a campaign shoot for Karl Lagerfeld. Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

The brand’s sustainability ambassador since last October, Valletta first teamed up with Karl Lagerfeld for a range of spring 2021 accessories made of cactus leather and organic cotton.

Those pillow-like K/Kushion bags in vegan cactus leather are reprised for the spring 2022 range, including two smaller shapes. Ready-to-wear retails from 89 euros to 545 euros and includes a jumpsuit, pinstriped trousers and a pencil skirt.

Key fabrics include the upcycled and fully circular material Tencel x Refibra by Lenzing, and cactus leather by Mexican firm Desserto, while colors are kept neutral.

According to the Karl Lagerfeld company, production houses were selected where possible to be close to the fabric supplier in order to minimize the environmental impact.

“Working with Amber has pushed us to think outside of the box even more when it comes to innovation and design,” said Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, which is aiming to “continuously improve how we move through the world with sustainability at the forefront of our values.”

An original ’90s supermodel who appeared recently on the fall 2022 runways of Prada, Chloé and Off-White, Valletta is also a film and TV actress and a prominent sustainability campaigner.

A pantsuit from the Karl Lagerfeld x Amber Valletta collection. Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

“This capsule collection truly reflects my style — timeless, sustainable and relaxed,” Valletta told WWD. “Karl’s iconic influence is at the core of this collection. We designed it to be effortlessly chic where the pieces could be interchangeable with multiple looks.”

She cited a wish to incorporate “non-seasonal items, but with an edge,” like the biker jacket that she rocked during Paris Fashion Week at a dinner Karl Lagerfeld hosted in her honor.

“I think that each piece is desirable,” she added. “The whole collection was mindfully designed and produced while selecting fabrics that used natural fibers with third-party certifications.”

