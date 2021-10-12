×
Amber Valletta Named Sustainability Ambassador for Karl Lagerfeld

She has already collaborated with the brand on eco accessories.

Amber Valetta for Karl Lagerfeld sustainability
Amber Valletta has been named sustainability ambassador at Karl Lagerfeld. Amanda de Cadenet

 The Karl Lagerfeld brand has formalized the eco friendship it struck up with Amber Valletta last year and has named her its sustainability ambassador.

According to the company, which is based in Amsterdam and Paris, she is to take a “holistic view” of the fashion house’s sustainability efforts, and also work closely with design director Hun Kim on future sustainable product initiatives.

An original ’90s supermodel who appeared on the runway for Balenciaga, Versace x Fendi and AZ Factory in recent weeks, Valletta is also a film and TV actress and a prominent sustainability campaigner.

Just last month, she was named sustainability ambassador at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

She first linked up with the Karl Lagerfeld brand last year to create a range of spring 2021 accessories made of cactus leather and organic cotton. Her second design effort for the brand is to launch for spring 2022 retailing and includes women’s ready-to-wear.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to help progress the sustainability journey that has already begun at Karl Lagerfeld,” Valletta said. “It feels like a wonderful and natural homage to Karl, as he was such an innovator himself.”

In her view, innovation and creativity are the keys to solving “fashion’s challenges in this sector.”

With Valletta as a key consultant, the company intends to optimize its sustainability efforts.

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, said Valletta’s knowledge, insights and passion for sustainability “will greatly help us to explore new and innovative ways to drive change together and make a true impact.”

Valletta’s second collaboration included new accessories styles in cactus leather, while the clothes capture her relaxed, yet tailored off-duty look.

K/Kushion bag by Karl Lagerfeld
The K/Kushion bag in cactus leather.

EXCLUSIVE: Karl Lagerfeld Brand Sets Eco Collaboration With Amber Valletta

Amber Valletta Named Sustainability Ambassador at FIT

Karl Lagerfeld Brand Powers Ahead, One Year After Founder’s Passing

ad