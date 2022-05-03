American Designers Celebrated American Fashion on the 2022 Met Steps

On the first Monday in May, designers and their celebrity guests met on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s carpeted steps to celebrate the upcoming “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit, set to open on May 7. This year’s exhibit is the second of the two-part series that celebrates American fashion, centering around defining moments in the 19th and 20th centuries; the Met Gala’s dress code of “Gilded Glamour” consecutively takes inspiration from New York’s Gilded Age between 1870 and 1890.

On the Met steps, both American and European designers dominated the evening — following French house Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren and Thom Browne were the top American designers who dressed the most guests at the evening.

In addition to Lauren and Browne, emerging and established American designers showed their support, dressing myriad celebrities, brand ambassadors, and friends in their takes on “Gilded Glamour.” For instance, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Oscar de la Renta dressed Ivy Getty, Miranda Kerr, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Tracey Collins, Vanessa Nadal, Imaan Hammam, Kris Jenner and Katy Perry, while Tory Burch celebrated the evening with new brand ambassador Sydney Sweeney, as well as model Adwoa Aboah and actress Kerry Washington, all in custom looks. Additionally, Sarah Jessica Parker, in custom Christopher John Rogers, and Tessa Thompson, in Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon, sported voluminous skirts and dramatic trains while celebrating American fashion.

Other American designers’ glamorous fashions spotted on the carpet included Prabal Gurung, Bach Mai, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Connor Ives, Danielle Frankel, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Khaite, Altuzarra, LaQuan Smith, Head of State, Libertine, Markarian, Michael Kors Collection, Monique Lhuillier, Peter Do, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang, Christian Cowan and more.

Click through to see a selection of looks from the American brands from the 2022 Met Gala.