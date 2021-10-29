×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Talks Style, Sensuality and a Creative Director Role?

Fashion

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Next Project for Humanity

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Makes Comeback

The brand has been acquired by Academy, an Italian creative hub established by Dondup's founders Manuela Mariotti and Massimo Berloni.

Gallery Icon View ALL 36 Photos

MILAN — Four years after Manuela Mariotti left the role of creative director of Dondup, which she cofounded in 1999 with her husband and business partner Massimo Berloni, she is making a comeback at the creative helm of Seafarer.

The American heritage brand, which was established in a small tailor’s shop in Brooklyn in 1896 and became popular in the ’70s among celebrities of the time, including Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot, is the first project of a new creative hub established by Berloni and Mariotti, along with business partners Franco Stocchi and Enrico Catani.

“We established Academy with the goal of developing brands and products in a very organic way, enhancing people’s value,” said Berloni, adding that Academy will support emerging talents, creating an ecosystem of brands focused on different product categories.

Related Galleries

Seafarer, which Academy acquired by Brand Cube Srl and Seafarer LLC America, made a comeback in-store with the fall 2021 season, even if the official relaunch will actually start with the spring 2022 season that was presented to press and buyers during the past Milan Fashion Week in September.

Manuela Mariotti and Massimo Berloni
Manuela Mariotti and Massimo Berloni Courtesy of Academy

“We started very cautiously, but the first results were very positive. We don’t expect to make big volumes, but in this phase, we are very attentive to the quality of the stores that approach our brand,” said Berloni, adding that with the sales campaign for the next two seasons the company expects to generate revenues of between 5 million and 6 million euros. Currently, Seafarer makes between 60 and 65 percent of its business in Italy, while the remaining percentage of sales is generated in Europe, with a focus on France, Benelux and German.

Fashion-wise, Mariotti went through archival images for the relaunch of the brand, especially focusing the flower power generations who wore the brand’s jeans and jackets. “I like that the brand has been so strong in that period of freedom and change,” the designer said. “Starting from those images, I brought back some iconic pieces that I interpreted in a more contemporary key, mixing references to the French and Italian style.”

As Mariotti stressed, the Seafarer collections are entirely crafted in Italy in laboratories mainly located in the Marche region, where Mariotti and Berloni live. “One of my dreams with Academy is to exalt the craftsmanship of all these artisans creating mini collections that can be part of the ideal luggage of the Seafarer global traveler,” Mariotti said.

Seafarer, whose retail prices range from 200 euros to 400 euros for pants, and from 500 euros to 1,200 euros for jackets, is also relaunching the brand’s line dedicated to men. “We are doing things step by step, but we see great potential in this segment,” Mariotti added.

SEE ALSO: 

Heritage Denim Brand Washington Dee-Cee Is Making a Comeback

Made in Italy Fund Building Fashion Group

Heritage Brand Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

American Heritage Brand Seafarer Gets Relaunched

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad