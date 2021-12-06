×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell Bullish on Brick-and-mortar and Makeup

Beauty

Star Trainer Tracy Anderson on Shifting Conversations

Beauty

Holiday Beauty Searches Point to Lip, Fragrance Growth

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre Mattiussi Heads to U.S. With First Ami Store in New York

The French men's wear label is opening in SoHo's Greene Street and will celebrate with a party on the Empire State Building.

Alexandre Mattiussi
Alexandre Mattiussi Courtesy of Ami

PARIS — After opening 20 boutiques around the world, including a half-dozen in Asia in the last year, Alexandre Mattiussi could have been blasé ahead of the latest Ami opening.

Not so — because the new store is located in New York.

“It’s the one I’d been dreaming about the longest. There was something of the ‘American dream’,” he told WWD ahead of the opening, and not least because Barneys New York was the first retailer to buy the brand when it launched in January 2011.

“Before that, I’d visited the U.S. as a tourist. [Being sold there] marked the international stature of the project and a certain idea of success — having clients,” he added. “It’s a great anniversary present to ourselves.”

Beyond the dream, there is a solid commercial reality. In the space of a decade, the French men’s wear label grew from four retail points to 600 worldwide, counting its own stores — six in France, one in London, four in Japan, and 10 in China.

Related Galleries

As for the U.S. market, it represents 20 percent of Ami’s business — and 55 percent of those clients shop in physical stores. He attributes his success on the market to a match between the brand’s faux-casual vibe and “the energy in American fashion and culture.”

The AMI store in New York.
The AMI store in New York. Courtesy of Ami

In New York, Mattiussi expects to attract a similar mix of male and female clientele as in other destinations, thanks to a wardrobe proposition offering a neat middle road between the strictures of suiting and overly casual dressing.

“It’s about being well-dressed, which really means dressed in a way that makes you feel good about yourself,” he said. “Adele recently wondered who was making music for her generation if everyone’s making music for TikTok. That’s how I feel about clothes. As much as I’d love for TikTokers to be wearing my clothes, my thing is making clothes for guys of my generation.”

Located at 77 Greene Street in SoHo, the 1,615-square-foot store is flush against the Loewe shop and opposite Saint Laurent’s retail outpost, an area heavy on the fashion side and where Mattiussi was keen to have the Ami identity writ large.

Although he wants to maintain the Ami identity, he insists that he wants his store to take on some of the local codes — as he has done in other places — like a new neighbor moving in and keen to join the community.

Hence the collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist Kevin Lyons, whose illustrations are splashed on a limited run of T-shirts and sweatshirts sold only in-store and on Ami’s U.S. e-commerce site, but also the store’s features.

The AMI store in New York.
The AMI store in New York. Courtesy of Ami

Designed by an in-house team of five, the new store will follow the “bourgeois and warm, like old-fashioned men’s boutiques” mood of the Paris stores, through details like the weathered wood flooring.

The highly graphic play of mirrors and oversize checkerboards effects are a nod to New York’s more industrial mien — and overcome one particular feature.

“I don’t like those building entrances, where you have the residential door on the left and then this long corridor on the right for the commercial space,” he admitted, describing how he had the entrance lined with mirrors and hopes to add red lighting to create a striking and very Ami hall of mirrors effect.

Inside, mirrors continue and features have been given an XXL treatment to play on the cube-like proportions of the space. Within another giant cube occupying the far wall are the cash desk and the changing rooms, generously sized and lined in plush off-white wool, for a cocooning effect.

“When you close the curtain, you’re facing yourself and your image in the mirror. It’s a really intimate moment where everything happens, how the materials feel, how the clothes fit,” he said. “Plus, that’s where you find out if those pants make your butt look good.”

It turns out that the pandemic reinforced Mattiussi’s desire for physical retail experiences. “I like the idea of shopping. Like everyone else, I shop online but the retail experience brings an architectural approach to design,” he said, adding that he found interior architecture increasingly exciting.

On the whole, the past 18 months have been quite the upwards ride for the French label. Mattiussi stated that the company had been on a rising trajectory pre-pandemic and that to their surprise, they’d “doubled the projections of 2020, and then doubled them again in 2021.”

The AMI store in New York.
The AMI store in New York. Courtesy of AMI

Openings will continue apace, with plans for a second store in London, as well as first units in Seoul, South Korea, and Hamburg, Germany. A “big one” is also in the cards for Paris, where he is about to open a women’s corner in Galeries Lafayette — on the luxury brand floor.

“We’ve gone up into the luxury segment, but that doesn’t mean we’ve raised the prices on our core offering. I’ve just given myself the freedom to draw more sophisticated pieces. Before, I was about blue shirts and gray sweaters. Now I’m doing leopard-print coats and trousers in lush wools,” he said. One of his classic T-shirts with the embroidered A topped with a heart logo retails for $200, while an oversize down jacket goes for $1,835. The new Déjà-Vu bag, fronted by Catherine Deneuve, retails for $1,500.

His imagination is also running a mile a minute on the road ahead. “Ami is about joy and a good mood, places where you want to meet. I’d love to have a little street with lots of little stores, women on one side, shoes, denim. That’s what I’m dreaming about,” he said.

For now, though, he is focused on enjoying his Big Apple moment. After the store’s soft opening over the weekend, he is marking the occasion with an intimate dinner on Tuesday, followed by a party atop the Empire State Building on Thursday. “It’s not to show off. We wanted to get a kick out of the occasion, give ourselves a great present — and share it with New Yorkers.”

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Alexandre Mattiussi's American Dream: Ami's First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad