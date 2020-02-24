By  on February 24, 2020

MILAN — On Monday, a day after Prada revealed Raf Simons was joining the brand as co-creative director, company shares opened up 3.5 percent to 29.50 Hong Kong dollars on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but closed down 2.98 percent as stock markets worldwide fell after the number of coronavirus cases surged in Italy and South Korea. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.8 percent.

As reported, Simons is set to work in partnership with Miuccia Prada “with equal responsibilities for creative input and decision-making,” the company said Sunday. Simons starts April 2, and the duo’s first codesigned collection will be unveiled for spring 2021 during a fashion show in Milan in September.

