EXCLUSIVE: Models Soo Joo Park, Caroline de Maigret Are ANDAM Guest Jurors

Stéphane Ashpool, the designer behind streetwear brand Pigalle Paris, will bring a unique perspective as a guest juror for the 2022 ANDAM Awards.

He was the French fashion prize’s 2015 winner and was coached by Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel fashion and president of Chanel SAS, who is returning this year as ANDAM’s 2022 mentor, offering one year of guidance to the big winner and the runner-up on the creative and strategic dimensions of their business.

ANDAM revealed all its 2022 guest jurors exclusively to WWD and many of them have close ties to Chanel, including brand ambassador Caroline de Maigret, a model, author and music producer; brand ambassador Soo Joo Park, a model and budding singer who performed live at Chanel’s Métiers d’art show last December; Monocle magazine’s editorial director and chairman Tyler Brûlé, moderator of a recent masterclass by Pavlovsky; Miren Arzalluz, director of the Palais Galliera, the Paris fashion museum that hosted a major Gabrielle Chanel retrospective in 2020 and whose basement exhibition space is known as the “Gabrielle Chanel Galleries,” as the French luxury house sponsored the renovation, and Chris Dercon, chief executive officer of the Association of French National Museums — Grand Palais, the Paris landmark whose renovation Chanel is also funding.

Rounding out the list are Spanish choreographer Blanca Li; writer Anne Berest; music duo and identical twins Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz, whose stage name is Ibeyi; Le Figaro’s chief fashion editor Hélène Guillaume; French rapper Abd al Malik, and model Blesnya Minher, all of whom have attended or participated in Chanel fashion shows.

ANDAM is supported by large corporate sponsors, which now include Balenciaga, Chanel, Chloé, Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent, Galeries Lafayette, Google France, Hermès, Instagram, Kering, Lacoste, Longchamp, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, L’Oréal Paris, Mytheresa, OTB, Premiere Classe, Saint Laurent, Swarovski and Tomorrow. Executives from most of those firms comprise permanent members of the jury, in addition to the 13 guest jurors.

Guest members of this year’s ANDAM jury. Courtesy

The French Ministry of Culture and the DEFI, a body that promotes the development of the French fashion industry, are also key historic public partners of ANDAM.

For its 2022 edition, ANDAM added a Special Prize worth 100,000 euros alongside its Grand Prize of 300,000 euros, as reported.

The finalists are to be revealed at the end of May and the prize ceremony scheduled for June 30.

ANDAM also offers the Pierre Bergé Prize, which focuses on young French companies and is worth 100,000 euros; a Fashion Accessories Prize, which comes with a sum of 50,000 euros, and a tech-focused Innovation Prize, also valued at 50,000 euros.

Candidates for ANDAM’s grand prizes can be of any nationality, but must own a French company or set one up during the same year as the receipt of the fellowship. (Applicants must also have shipped at least two seasonal collections internationally and have registered a minimum turnover of 100,000 euros in 2021.)

Created in 1989 by Nathalie Dufour with the support of the French government and the DEFI and with the late Bergé as president, ANDAM has been a springboard for designers who would go on to achieve international recognition.

Past winners include Martin Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Christophe Lemaire, Anthony Vaccarello and Jeremy Scott. British menswear designer Bianca Saunders scooped the honor in 2021.

SEE ALSO:

After Her ANDAM Win, Bianca Saunders Lays the Groundwork for Growth

ANDAM Adds Another Prize, New Digital Sponsors

Chanel Celebrates Craftsmanship Hub With Pharrell Williams, Sofia Coppola