You Can Buy Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett Gowns by Alberta Ferretti at Sotheby’s to Support Emilia Romagna Reconstruction

MILAN — Alberta Ferretti is partnering with Sotheby’s to support the reconstruction in the Emilia Romagna region, which was severely affected by devastating floods last May.

A selection of the designer’s dresses, worn by a number of A-list celebrities on the red carpet, will be offered in an online auction held by Sotheby’s from Monday to July 13. The proceeds will be donated to help the families and businesses impacted by the natural disaster.

“The idea of this charity auction stemmed from when I was preparing my fashion show in Rimini, and on the news, I saw the incredible damage caused by the flood. I immediately thought it was important to actively participate in raising funds to support our region. So, in addition to actively engaging and with the support of our employees, donating and creating sweatshirts whose proceeds from sales will go to charity, I decided to organize an auction of special dresses,” Ferretti said. “Turning to Sotheby’s was a spontaneous act because it is an absolute reference point in this industry, and I am very grateful to their entire team for supporting me in such a professional manner for this activity, which I hope will contribute to helping the reconstruction in the severely affected areas.”

The online auction will comprise 18 evening gowns worn over the years by the likes of Cate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie, Sharon Stone, Amanda Seyfried and Eva Longoria, among others, at international events ranging from the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the BAFTA Film Awards.

Cate Blanchett wearing one of the Alberta Ferretti gowns to be auctioned by Sotheby’s photographed at the Spanish Premiere of “Elizabeth The Golden Age” — Palacio de la Musica Cinema in Madrid in 2007.

“We feel truly delighted to be partnering with Alberta Ferretti on this very special auction. It is not every day we have the pleasure to unite these two disciplines — fashion and art — together, and it feels all the more poignant that we are doing so to raise much needed funds for such an important cause,” said Sara Miconi, Sotheby’s head of the jewelry department in Italy.

A selection of the dresses will be displayed to the public in Sotheby’s galleries in Milan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In May, Ferretti presented her resort 2024 collection with a show at Castel Sismondo in Rimini.

At the end of the show, the designer and 32 volunteers who helped assist the Emilia Romagna region during and after the widespread floods wore a blue T-shirt that spelled out “Io Ci Sono,” or “I am here” in English. The proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts were donated to charity. (Following consumer demand, the brand continued production of the T-shirts, which are available online and in stores.)

Ferretti admitted at the time that she had been struggling with the decision to hold the show given the circumstances, but that she believed it would convey a message that the territory was recovering. She also was prompted by the regional and national authorities to still hold the show.

The brand’s parent Aeffe Group said then that it was making a donation benefiting associations active in the area. Aeffe, which also counts the Moschino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands in its portfolio, has reached an agreement with its employees to donate the equivalent of one hour’s work, with the company making a further donation of equal value.