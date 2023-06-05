×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: June 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Resort 2024

Fashion

Provisional Paris Couture Schedule Will Be Bumper Crop of 32 Shows

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Maison Margiela Has Found Its New CEO

Angelina Jolie Links With Chloé on First Apparel Collection

The French fashion house revealed that it will be the first collaborator with Atelier Jolie on a capsule collection.

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 24: Angelina Jolie attends the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF)
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 24: Angelina Jolie attends the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF) Getty Images for RFF


Chloé on Monday revealed that it will be the first collaborator for Angelina Jolie’s new apparel brand, Atelier Jolie, creating a capsule the French fashion house said will celebrate femininity.

While few details were available, Chloé said in a statement that the exclusive collection of ready to wear would be “an exercise in modern femininity” that would “celebrate authentic women-to-women connections.”

The capsule will be co-designed by Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst and Jolie, the company said, and would honor “both brands’ respective commitments to improving social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability.”

Related Galleries

Chloé said the line will include a higher percentage of low-impact materials Drawing on Chloé’s network than any other from the French brand. With fluid silhouettes and tactile details, the brand said the collection would focus on evening wear pieces and be inspired by those in Jolie’s wardrobe.

Elements of the collection will showcase artisans from a Fair Trade enterprise and also spotlight female-led companies. In addition, many looks will be made using deadstock materials.

“From the moment I heard about Angelina’s vision for Atelier Jolie, I believed in it,” Hearst said in the statement. “It is a way to elevate others through the beauty of garment-making and her deep respect for the environment. It’s an honor for me that Chloé will be the first collaborator for Atelier Jolie, as both have high ideals for the betterment of our species. That is the reason why I love both Angelina and Chloé so deeply.”

“Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp.,” Jolie added. “It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection. My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie.”

Additional details will be revealed at a later date, the company said.

Angelina Jolie Links With Chloé on First Apparel Collection

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad