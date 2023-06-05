Angelina Jolie Links With Chloé on First Apparel Collection



Chloé on Monday revealed that it will be the first collaborator for Angelina Jolie’s new apparel brand, Atelier Jolie, creating a capsule the French fashion house said will celebrate femininity.

While few details were available, Chloé said in a statement that the exclusive collection of ready to wear would be “an exercise in modern femininity” that would “celebrate authentic women-to-women connections.”

The capsule will be co-designed by Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst and Jolie, the company said, and would honor “both brands’ respective commitments to improving social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability.”

Chloé said the line will include a higher percentage of low-impact materials Drawing on Chloé’s network than any other from the French brand. With fluid silhouettes and tactile details, the brand said the collection would focus on evening wear pieces and be inspired by those in Jolie’s wardrobe.

Elements of the collection will showcase artisans from a Fair Trade enterprise and also spotlight female-led companies. In addition, many looks will be made using deadstock materials.



“From the moment I heard about Angelina’s vision for Atelier Jolie, I believed in it,” Hearst said in the statement. “It is a way to elevate others through the beauty of garment-making and her deep respect for the environment. It’s an honor for me that Chloé will be the first collaborator for Atelier Jolie, as both have high ideals for the betterment of our species. That is the reason why I love both Angelina and Chloé so deeply.”



“Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp.,” Jolie added. “It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection. My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie.”



Additional details will be revealed at a later date, the company said.