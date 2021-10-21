×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Beauty

The Future of Ulta

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live Fashion Show in D.C. for Hanifa

She plans to invite press, fashion industry friends and most importantly, her customers.

Anifa Mvuemba
Anifa Mvuemba courtesy shot

Anifa Mvuemba, founder and designer of Hanifa and a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipient, plans to stage her first live fashion show at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., her hometown, on Nov. 16.

“Showing in D.C. really hits close to home because it’s where my family migrated when we first came from Congo. In many ways, it’s like paying homage to the city, and it’s also where I’m based,” said the 30-year-old Mvuemba, whose family migrated to D.C. in 1994.

When she first saw the National Portrait Gallery, she thought, “‘Oh my God this place is incredible.’ And it worked within our budget. When people think of D.C., they think of government and all of those things and a working city. When in comes to fashion, it’s not the first city you think of. I just want to show people another side.”

Related Galleries

Mvuemba intends to invite the press, people from the fashion industry and, most importantly, her customers to the runway show. “I would have never made it this far without my customers. They are so supportive. It’s like a team. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Since launching 10 years ago, Hanifa has been strictly e-commerce. She doesn’t sell in any stores. She noted that most of her customers come from New York, followed by D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles and London. She posted her first dress on Instagram on Nov. 16, 2011, and the show will mark both her 10-year anniversary and her 31st birthday.

Mvuemba plans to introduce her fall collection on the runway with 25 looks, which will be available for purchase immediately following the show on her website, Hanifa.co. She will feature models of all body types and skin tones. Hanifa’s sizes range from XXS to 3XL.

Using the $50,000 prize money from the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund to finance her runway show, she said, “If they’re giving you 50 grand and you’re planning a show, it’s all going toward that.”

The designer said she really hasn’t felt part of the fashion industry and wants to show them who Hanifa is, how she designs and what she’s been doing in D.C. She plans to show dresses, suits, coats and knitwear, “which is really big for us.” Her collection retails from $200 to about $1,000, and it is produced in Turkey, China, D.C. and New York.

“I always had this insecurity about not being received well from the fashion industry. After we launched [the collection called] Pink Label Congo, it was, like, ‘Who is this girl?’ I really want people to see and understand this is me, and this is who I am, I am a designer and I’m really passionate about this. I want to show the world how I want to do this and the way I’m going to do this, and that Hanifa is here to stay,” she said.

In May 2020, she did a virtual show on Instagram Live for her Pink Label Congo collection using 3D renderings of headless models, which went viral. She used the opportunity to bring awareness to Congo’s inhumane mining conditions.

Describing how her business was impacted during the pandemic, she said, “I was terrified in the beginning. I thought, you know what? We’re done. What’s really important here is not the clothes but people being safe and healthy.  Making clothes wasn’t a priority for people. I was watching our bank accounts deplete as things were changing. My team is depending on this business to feed their families and it was really difficult. I quickly learned that during that time people were looking for a sense of hope and inspiration and we can still do this and move forward. That’s when we started putting together the Pink Label Congo. It was just to make sure we were putting something out. And also to make some money as well. When it aired on Instagram, it was mind-blowing. We weren’t planning for it to go viral. We weren’t planning for it to be this whole big thing,” she said.

“When I design Hanifa, I don’t talk about where I’m from. [Pink Label Congo] was my chance to tell people, I’m African and I’m also from Congo and we have this crisis back home,” she said. “A lot of times when you come out, being an African designer, you’re categorized as an African designer. I didn’t want to come out with tribal prints.”

In total, her collections generated about $3 million in volume last year. “We’re trying to triple that this year,” said Mvuemba, who has a team of 10 people.

She believes being a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist will help open doors. “I’ll reach a wider audience, globally as well. I think that’s always good. If anything, it will expand Hanifa,” she said. As part of the program, she said she was assigned a mentor, Patrick Robinson, who’s given her great advice.

Next week, she plans to introduce footwear, which will be shown on the runway. The footwear, which ranges from sizes 36 to 42, is produced in-house.

FOR MORE STORIES:

CFDA, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue Give Boost to Emerging Designers

CFDA and Vogue Announce Fashion Fund Finalists

Innovative Black Designers Have Moved the Needle in Fashion

‘Being Seen’ Explores and Celebrates Black Creatives’ Contributions to Culture

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Anifa Mvuemba to Stage First Live

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad