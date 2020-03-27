By  on March 27, 2020

Locked in his house in the Sardinian countryside and facing the blue of the Mediterranean Sea, Antonio Marras is living the isolation caused by the coronavirus outbreak with a new and unexpected sense of “recklessness.” His stores in Milan and Alghero had to temporarily close, production of the samples of his men’s spring 2021 and women’s resort collections are stuck because of the imposed closure of factories across Italy, fall orders were cut down and pre-fall deliveries may not be collected soon by retailers. Aware that a major storm is going to hit not only his company but the whole fashion industry, Marras is living the life of a modern Penelope. But, instead of weaving a shroud, he embroiders, does the laundry and bakes bread, channeling the ongoing uncertainty into creativity.

