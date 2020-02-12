By  on February 12, 2020

MILAN — Italian fashion group Arav is expanding its brand portfolio.

The Naples-based group, which has recently inaugurated its new offices in the heart of Milan’s Brera district, has acquired Italian brand Marcobologna, which was established in 2011 by designer duo Marco Bologna and Marco Giuliano.

