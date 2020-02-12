Scarlett Johansson and @colinjost were all smiles at the @vanityfair Oscars after party. ⁣ ⁣ “We were saying, this is the hottest party and no one has their phone out,” shared a photographer. It was true; cell phones were generally out of sight. As the night was winding down, one guest made sure to ask Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for a selfie, though. It was close to 1 a.m., and the two had been sitting quietly together; Johansson sipped on Champagne, as Jost munched on a burger.⁣ ⁣ They soon called it a night, as did Billy Porter, who was impossible to miss in a bold, oversized hat. ⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for an inside look at the celebrity-filled affair. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Report: @ryma___________ ⁣ 📸: @chelsealaurenla⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdeye ⁣ #Oscars⁣ #vanityfair