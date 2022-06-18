×
Armani/Silos Stages Exhibition with Magnum Photos

The exhibit reflects Giorgio Armani's passion for photography and runs June 19-November 22, supporting Save the Children.

Armani
The Magnum Photos Colors Places Faces exhibition at Armani Silos courtsy of Giorgio Armani

MILAN – Giorgio Armani has long expressed his interest and passion for photography and, coinciding with Milan Men’s Fashion Week, the designer unveiled an exhibition highlighting 10 international photographers.

“Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces” was inaugurated on Saturday at the designer’s Silos exhibition space. Curated by Armani in collaboration with the famous photo agency, the exhibit is a mix of art and journalism as the photographers, each with their own unique style, share an eye for storytelling, from Christopher Anderson’s focus on China and people’s faces to Newsha Tavakolian and her vision of daily life in Iran, or Werner Bischof’s colorful and dynamic shots of New York.

“Photography has always fascinated me because the emotion it inspires is very similar to the sense of surprise felt when observing reality from an unexpected point of view,” said Armani. “In particular, I admire the work of the Magnum photographers, which I got to know when I myself began to see the world with new eyes.

“It is the attention to reality that fascinates me about their photographs, which are never simple reportages and are all so different from each other,” he added.

The exhibit also displays images by Alex Webb; Olivia Arthur; Bruno Barbey; René Burri; Harry Gruyaert; Martin Parr, and Gueorgui Pinkhassov.

 

Armani
A view of the “Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces” exhibition courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Robert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, “Chim” Seymour and George Rodger founded Magnum 75 years ago, and the agency’s photographers were among the first to switch from black-and-white to color, sharing their travels and discoveries on the pages of magazines and periodicals at a time when mass travel did not yet exist.

“Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces” will be open to the public until Nov. 6 and with the exhibition, Armani is supporting Save the Children.

The Armani/Silos space was inaugurated in 2015 and has staged solo exhibitions of photographers Charles Fréger, Peter Lindbergh, Larry Fink, Sarah Moon and artist Paolo Ventura to a collective display of images by the likes of Aldo Fallai, Kurt and Weston Markus, Tom Munro, David Sims and Richard Phibbs.

Earlier this month, during Milan’s international furniture and design trade show Salone del Mobile, Silos displayed some classic pieces from the designer’s home line, Armani Casa, together with new items.

In February 2019, the venue also served as special location for the Giorgio Armani coed fall 2019 fashion show – a first for the designer in that venue.

 

Armani
Inside the “Magnum Photos-Colors, Places, Faces” exhibition. courtesy of Giorgio Armani

 

